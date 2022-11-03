Police search for suspect behind murder of a Soweto man killed in his yard

Gauteng police are investigating the murder of a 37-year-old Soweto man whose body was found in his yard on Impuzi street.

The man had multiple injuries to his head.

The victim and his tenant were apparently involved in a fight on Sunday - and the police want to question the tenant.

According to Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, a witness said he saw the tenant fighting with the deceased.

The witness did not know what happened after the fight.

Masondo said the victim's body was found covered with a pink duvet.

"[The deceased] was lying on the ground facing upwards, and his body was full of blood. He had multiple injuries on his head and face," Masondo said.

He said the man had been wearing green pants that had been pulled down.



"His private parts was covered with a black and white T-shirt. His sneakers were next to him."

Masondo said a blood-stained crowbar was found in one of the rooms. He said no arrests had been made.

Police are appealing to anyone with information to contact the SAPS Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or MySAPSApp, available on Playstore and other apps.



