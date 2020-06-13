58m ago

add bookmark

Police searching for man known as Rocky Rambo after a murder in Cape Town

Alex Mitchley
Police are searching for a man in Cape Town.
Police are searching for a man in Cape Town.
André Damons
  • Western Cape police are searching for a 26-year-old man from Wesbank, known as Rocky Rambo.
  • It is alleged that he shot and killed a 37-year-old man on 2 June.
  • Another man was also shot, in the back, but he survived the shooting.

Police are searching for a 26-year-old man, Roth-Rickus Rocky Rambo Lewis, from Wesbank in Cape Town. He is wanted for the murder of 37-year-old man, who was fatally shot on 2 June.

According to a police statement, the victim and his friend were walking in Gelvandale Street, Wesbank, at around 22:30 in the evening, when they were approached by two suspects.

"They had a short conversation, when suddenly the suspect known as "Rickus" Rocky Rambo, pulled out a firearm from under his shirt and fired several shots at them," police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said in a statement.

Shot

"The 37-year-old was fatally shot, and his friend escaped the attack with a gunshot wound to his back.

"Rickus Rocky Rambo and his unknown co-accused fled the crime scene on foot."

Rwexana said Rambo is regarded as armed and dangerous.

Police have urged that, anyone who knows the whereabouts of Rambo, should contact the police as he is wanted in connection with murder and attempted murder cases.

A warrant for his arrest has been issued by the Kuils River Magistrate's Court.

Related Links
Man expected in court after bodies of a mother and child found in Cape Town house
Still no arrests for murder of two eThekwini metro cops
Joburg taxi boss dies in rain of bullets
Read more on:
cape towncrime
Lottery
One person nets R285k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What sport are you most looking forward to seeing return to action?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 7924 votes
Cricket
12% - 2294 votes
Soccer
24% - 4522 votes
Golf
7% - 1345 votes
Other
15% - 2941 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun 2020

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.87
(-0.95)
ZAR/GBP
21.35
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
19.16
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
11.69
(-0.14)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.26)
Gold
1728.89
(+0.08)
Silver
17.45
(+0.17)
Platinum
807.50
(+0.44)
Brent Crude
39.06
(+0.26)
Palladium
1916.00
(+0.60)
All Share
53639.64
(+0.65)
Top 40
49247.69
(+0.73)
Financial 15
10775.03
(+1.10)
Industrial 25
73339.61
(+0.73)
Resource 10
49390.31
(+0.44)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20162.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo