Police searching for man known as Rocky Rambo after a murder in Cape Town

Western Cape police are searching for a 26-year-old man from Wesbank, known as Rocky Rambo.

It is alleged that he shot and killed a 37-year-old man on 2 June.

Another man was also shot, in the back, but he survived the shooting.

Police are searching for a 26-year-old man, Roth-Rickus Rocky Rambo Lewis, from Wesbank in Cape Town.



According to a police statement, the victim and his friend were walking in Gelvandale Street, Wesbank, at around 22:30 in the evening, when they were approached by two suspects.

"They had a short conversation, when suddenly the suspect known as "Rickus" Rocky Rambo, pulled out a firearm from under his shirt and fired several shots at them," police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said in a statement.

"The 37-year-old was fatally shot, and his friend escaped the attack with a gunshot wound to his back.

"Rickus Rocky Rambo and his unknown co-accused fled the crime scene on foot."

Rwexana said Rambo is regarded as armed and dangerous.

Police have urged that, anyone who knows the whereabouts of Rambo, should contact the police as he is wanted in connection with murder and attempted murder cases.

A warrant for his arrest has been issued by the Kuils River Magistrate's Court.