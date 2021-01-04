14m ago

Police searching for man who killed two, including 13-year-old

Ntwaagae Seleka
Police are searching for a suspect.
Police are searching for a suspect.
  • Western Cape police have launched a hunt for a suspect who shot dead two people, and injured another.
  • On 31 December, the suspect allegedly accosted a couple who were sleeping in their home at Greenpark informal settlement, in Mfuleni, killing a man and injuring a woman.
  • On 1 January the suspect allegedly opened fire on a group of boys along Theescombie street in Wesbank, killing a 13-year-old boy.  

Western Cape police have launched an intensive search for a suspect wanted for an alleged double murder and attempted murder.

On 31 December, the gunman accosted a couple who were sleeping in their home at Greenpark informal settlement, Mfuleni, near Cape Town.

The gunman, who has been identified as "Mandla", allegedly opened fire on the couple, killing a 33-year-old man and wounding his girlfriend.

The woman is currently in hospital.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said on 1 January around 16:00, the suspect allegedly also opened fire on a group of boys along Theescombie Street in Wesbank.

A 13-year-old boy was shot dead.  

"The suspect is believed to be either hiding in Wesbank, Delft and [sic] Mitchells Plain. He is known as Mandla. Anyone who has information that can assist with the investigation is requested to contact detective Lieutenant-Colonel Mike Thebus on 082 3347486," Rwexana said.

