Police searching for missing 6-year-old Cape Town girl who was picked up at park

Western Cape police are calling on members of the public to assist them to find missing 6-year-old Zoe Snyders, who disappeared from Monchello Street in Wesbank.

"She went missing [on Wednesday afternoon] between 15:30 and 16:30, after playing with friends at a nearby park in Wesbank," Captain FC Van Wyk said in a statement on Thursday.

He said witnesses said a coloured woman and male in a white LDV picked her up at the park.

READ | Police launch search operation for missing teen in Limpopo

She was wearing a grey and black dress with green shoes at the time of her disappearance.

SuppliedSupplied: WC SAPS SuppliedSupplied: WC SAPS

Members of the public who have information about her whereabouts have been urged to contact Mfuleni police on 021 909 9500 or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.