Police searching for missing Durban teen

Canny Maphanga
A Durban teen is missing.
Police are looking for a 17-year-old who was allegedly kidnapped in Durban on Monday.

"It is alleged that on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 the victim had taken a cellphone belonging to his classmate at a school in the Newlands East area.

"The classmate did not report the incident to the school principal, but instead informed his parents," police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said in a statement on Thursday.

She said it's understood the parents in question then came onto the school premises and approached the pupil, without permission from the principal, and requested that he return the phone by Monday.

Classmate

"On the same Monday, at approximately 14:30, after school had finished, the classmate and two adult males in a gold or silver Mercedes Benz approached [the victim] and slapped him a few times and forced him into the vehicle. The vehicle drove off into the direction of Castle Hill Drive.

"The registration number of the vehicle is unknown at this stage," Mbele added.

KZN police have arrested one suspect in relation to the alleged kidnapping. The teen however, who was identified by police as Mmeli Ngcobo, had not been found yet.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have seen or are aware of Ngcobo's whereabouts since his disappearance on Monday afternoon, to come forward.

