Police searching for UKZN medical student who went missing three weeks ago

Port Shepstone police are still searching for a sixth-year University of KwaZulu-Natal medical student after he went missing three weeks ago.

According to an alert by the university reposted this week, Sbonelo Sizwe Dhladhla was last seen at his place of residence at Auriga Flats, in Port Shepstone, on 23 June.

On that day, he was wearing black shorts, a white vest and flip flops.

