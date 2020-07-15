1h ago

add bookmark

Police searching for UKZN medical student who went missing three weeks ago

Cebelihle Mthethwa
Sbonelo Sizwe Dhladhla.
Sbonelo Sizwe Dhladhla.

Port Shepstone police are still searching for a sixth-year University of KwaZulu-Natal medical student after he went missing three weeks ago.

According to an alert by the university reposted this week, Sbonelo Sizwe Dhladhla was last seen at his place of residence at Auriga Flats, in Port Shepstone, on 23 June. 

READ | Search continues for Cape Town girl who went missing en route to school

On that day, he was wearing black shorts, a white vest and flip flops.

The case was opened on 1 July, and the police are asking for anyone who might have information to come forward.

On Wednesday, police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said: "The missing person is still being sought by Port Shepstone Police.

"We are appealing to anyone who can assist with information with regards to his whereabouts to contact Sergeant Renaye Naidoo on 0643 5966 13 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111", police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said.

Missing student
Police search for missing UKZN student.

Related Links
Cape Town student goes missing while waiting for taxi
UPDATE | Missing Mpumalanga policewoman found alive after alleged kidnapping
Girl, 8, who fell into canal in Cape Town, still missing after day 2 of search
Read more on:
ukzndurban
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
A few positive Covid-19 cases have been confirmed at two SA rugby franchises.. Should teams proceed with return to training protocols?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, SA rugby is already behind the eight ball compared to New Zealand and Australia
12% - 685 votes
It’s too dangerous, the country is only now heading into the Covid-19 storm!
41% - 2371 votes
Get the ball rolling, Covid-19 is here to stay as the 'new normal'
48% - 2784 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.55
(+0.78)
ZAR/GBP
20.92
(+0.37)
ZAR/EUR
18.93
(+0.67)
ZAR/AUD
11.62
(+0.40)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.47)
Gold
1807.86
(-0.06)
Silver
19.25
(-0.03)
Platinum
830.00
(+0.18)
Brent Crude
43.06
(+0.42)
Palladium
1963.00
(+0.31)
All Share
56374.05
(+1.52)
Top 40
52048.69
(+1.59)
Financial 15
10697.88
(+1.61)
Industrial 25
76413.30
(+1.19)
Resource 10
54358.32
(+2.14)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | #HeroesWearMasks: NGO aims to distribute 18.5m masks to poorer...

12 Jul

FEEL GOOD | #HeroesWearMasks: NGO aims to distribute 18.5m masks to poorer communities
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makokou the gorilla celebrates 35th birthday after major surgery

11 Jul

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makokou the gorilla celebrates 35th birthday after major surgery
WATCH | Grade 11 pupils who donated matric dance funds to the needy spark charity...

10 Jul

WATCH | Grade 11 pupils who donated matric dance funds to the needy spark charity outreach at school
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20190.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo