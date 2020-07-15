Police searching for UKZN medical student who went missing three weeks ago

Port Shepstone police are still searching for a sixth-year University of KwaZulu-Natal medical student after he went missing three weeks ago.
According to an alert by the university reposted this week, Sbonelo Sizwe Dhladhla was last seen at his place of residence at Auriga Flats, in Port Shepstone, on 23 June.
On that day, he was wearing black shorts, a white vest and flip flops.
The case was opened on 1 July, and the police are asking for anyone who might have information to come forward.
On Wednesday, police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said: "The missing person is still being sought by Port Shepstone Police.
"We are appealing to anyone who can assist with information with regards to his whereabouts to contact Sergeant Renaye Naidoo on 0643 5966 13 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111", police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said.