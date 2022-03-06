Police seek help in finding missing Limpopo boy, 3

A 3-year-old boy disappeared in Limpopo on Saturday.

He was last seen playing with his older brother.

Police urged anyone with information about the boy's whereabouts to contact them.

Limpopo police are searching for a missing 3-year-old boy who disappeared in Ritavi outside Tzaneen on Saturday.

Nkoka Mhlarhi, from Khujwana Ntwanano, was reportedly last seen at home on Saturday at about 08:20.

According to police spokesperson Sergeant Mienkie Ramakgoakgoa, Mhlarhi's grandmother told the police the young boy had been playing with his 7-year-old brother in the house when he mysteriously disappeared.

"Immediately after the family realised that the child was missing, they started to search for him but could not find him, and that's when they notified the police," Ramakgoakgoa said.

Supplied SAPS

At the time of his disappearance, little Mhlarhi was wearing a purple vest, red shorts and black Nike sandals.

Searches were conducted at the homes of relatives and neighbours but there was no sign of the boy.

Anyone with information that can assist the police have been urged to contact the Ritavi police station on 079 890 6460, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, the nearest police station or the My SAPS app.

The police investigation is continuing.

