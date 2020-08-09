Police seize drugs worth R4.7m at OR Tambo

More than 21kg of drugs have been seized at OR Tambo International Airport.

The drugs were stashed inside religious ornaments, which had been shipped from India.

The estimated street value of the drugs is around R4.7 million.

Drugs worth an estimated R4.7 million have been seized at OR Tambo International Airport.

A "consignment stashed with drugs" was intercepted on Saturday by a multidisciplinary team, said police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe.

A detection team followed up on a tip-off from Crime Intelligence which led to the discovery of the drugs weighing more than 21kg, hidden inside religious ornaments.

"Preliminary investigations have revealed that the drugs, worth an estimated street value of R4.7 million, were destined for South Africa from India," added Mathe.

No arrests have been made.

"While investigations continue, South African authorities have brought this matter to the attention of authorities in India and are working closely to establish who the import agents are and to establish the destination point in the country."