1h ago

add bookmark

Police seize R6m in cash as ringleader linked to several kidnappings arrested in Gauteng

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Police also found and seized R6 million in cash which is believed to be ransom paid on other kidnapping cases.
Police also found and seized R6 million in cash which is believed to be ransom paid on other kidnapping cases.
SAPS
  • Police arrested the alleged ringleader behind the recent kidnapping of a Lenasia businessman.
  • The man is also linked to five other similar kidnapping cases in Gauteng.
  • The businessman was rescued and reunited with his family.

The police are battling sophisticated syndicates behind the escalating kidnappings of businesspeople in the country.

Police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said that, in the battle to curb the increasing nature of the crime, it has been established that they are not dealing with one syndicate.

"We have discovered that several groupings in the country are behind the spate of kidnappings. Each group has a mastermind or its ringleader. We are confident that we are making inroads with the latest arrests and identification of these groupings," said Mathe.

On Thursday night, the police pounced on a group of suspected kidnappers and rescued an abducted Lenasia businessman.

The alleged leader behind the group is a Mozambican. The 43-year-old man was arrested, along with five other members of his gang.

"The man is linked to five kidnapping cases. He has dual citizenship. He has been in the country for several years," Mathe said.

A kidnapping expert recently told News24 that kidnappings for ransom had emerged as a criminal trend in Mozambique around a decade ago, speculating that the trend had spread over the border into South Africa.

Transnational syndicates often orchestrate these high-profile kidnappings.

The kidnappers know what their victims are worth, and they will usually only be released after steep ransom demands.

But it also appears as if local copycat groups are springing up in South Africa.

READ | Kidnapping of Cape Town businessman highlights rise in number of cases

Lenasia businessman Luqman Kazi, 34, was kidnapped while on his way to work on 15 March.

Following his kidnapping, a multidisciplinary team was assembled to rescue him. 

The team followed leads, which led them to identified properties. Kazi was found and rescued from a property in Lawley, near Lenasia.

He was reunited with his family.

At the property, police seized a 9mm unlicensed firearm and arrested three people.

At the second property in Lenasia, police arrested three more people, including the alleged ringleader.

Police also seized R6 million in cash.

"The money is believed to be ransom paid during other kidnapping cases. Police also recovered an AK47 rifle, ammunition, a hijacked motor vehicle, a VW Polo, used to kidnap Kazi, military-grade signal jammers and various vehicle registration number plates," said Mathe.

The six individuals face charges of kidnapping, extortion, money laundering, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, and possession of a hijacked motor vehicle. 

Meanwhile, police also rescued four Bangladesh nationals in Bertrams, Johannesburg.

The four were kidnapped on 10 March in Musina, Limpopo. 

Mathe said they arrested two Ethiopian nationals linked to the crime. 

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrimeabductions
Lottery
Super Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Are you comfortable talking about money with your spouse?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, we've been open about money since the beginning
82% - 902 votes
No, my parents never spoke about money and their marriage worked out well
6% - 70 votes
I want to because I have no idea about our finances but it leads to arguments
11% - 126 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Suffering continues in Ukraine as Russia steps up onslaught

12 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Suffering continues in Ukraine as Russia steps up onslaught
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.97
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.75
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
16.55
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.09
-0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,926.88
-0.8%
Silver
24.95
-1.7%
Palladium
2,509.00
-0.6%
Platinum
1,031.00
+0.4%
Brent Crude
106.64
+8.1%
Top 40
68,275
+1.0%
All Share
74,848
+1.0%
Resource 10
80,693
+0.7%
Industrial 25
83,556
+1.8%
Financial 15
16,848
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22074.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo