Police seize two toy guns from gang accused of kidnapping and theft

Six members of an alleged gang masquerading as community watch have been arrested in Mpumalanga.

They have been arrested for gang-related crimes between February and December.

They are expected to apply for bail on Friday.

Mpumalanga police arrested six people believed to be members of "umbutho", a group suspected of terrorising residents of Kamaqhekeza in Komatipoort while portraying themselves as community watch.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said members of the group were arrested in Nkomazi on Monday and Tuesday. One of the arrested was found with two toy guns, while other suspects were found in possession of large amounts of ammunition for a rifle.

Mohlala said the arrested are: Mthokozisi Mashele, 30, Sifiso Ngomane, 38, Sunboy Ntimane, 36, Nhlanhla Mhlongo, 37, Lucky Nsingwane, 37, and Mxolisi Mabuza, 42.

He said the arrests emanated from a police investigation into several gang-related crimes in the area between February and December.

The crimes include the robbery and assault of an employee of Siphumele Tenbosch Trust and the theft of a Toyota Hilux bakkie.



"The victim was tricked into attending a meeting and then forced into the suspects' vehicle. It is alleged that they took him to a secluded area in Block C water treatment plant near Nkomazi River, and that is where the alleged assault took place," said Mohlala about the Siphumele Tenbosch Trust employee.

The suspects face charges of kidnapping, theft, and extortion.

They remain in police custody and will appear in court on Friday for a bail application.



