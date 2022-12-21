1h ago

add bookmark

Police seize two toy guns from gang accused of kidnapping and theft

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Contraband taken from six people arrested in Mpumalanga.
Contraband taken from six people arrested in Mpumalanga.
Supplied
  • Six members of an alleged gang masquerading as community watch have been arrested in Mpumalanga.
  • They have been arrested for gang-related crimes between February and December.
  • They are expected to apply for bail on Friday.

Mpumalanga police arrested six people believed to be members of "umbutho", a group suspected of terrorising residents of Kamaqhekeza in Komatipoort while portraying themselves as community watch. 

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said members of the group were arrested in Nkomazi on Monday and Tuesday. One of the arrested was found with two toy guns, while other suspects were found in possession of large amounts of ammunition for a rifle. 

Mohlala said the arrested are: Mthokozisi Mashele, 30, Sifiso Ngomane, 38, Sunboy Ntimane, 36, Nhlanhla Mhlongo, 37, Lucky Nsingwane, 37, and Mxolisi Mabuza, 42.

He said the arrests emanated from a police investigation into several gang-related crimes in the area between February and December. 

WATCH | SAPS bolstered by 4 000 public order recruits after July unrest recommendations

The crimes include the robbery and assault of an employee of Siphumele Tenbosch Trust and the theft of a Toyota Hilux bakkie. 

"The victim was tricked into attending a meeting and then forced into the suspects' vehicle. It is alleged that they took him to a secluded area in Block C water treatment plant near Nkomazi River, and that is where the alleged assault took place," said Mohlala about the Siphumele Tenbosch Trust employee. 

The suspects face charges of kidnapping, theft, and extortion. 

They remain in police custody and will appear in court on Friday for a bail application.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mbombelampumalangacrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Cyril Ramaphosa has been re-elected as the ANC president:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's what's best for the country
48% - 3628 votes
Zweli Mkhize was a better option
2% - 161 votes
It makes no difference
50% - 3755 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey

16 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea

09 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.18
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.73
+1.7%
Rand - Euro
18.21
+1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.51
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.1%
Gold
1,817.66
-0.0%
Silver
24.03
-0.5%
Palladium
1,685.00
-3.1%
Platinum
1,002.36
-1.1%
Brent Crude
79.99
+0.2%
Top 40
67,672
+1.1%
All Share
73,837
+1.1%
Resource 10
72,444
+2.4%
Industrial 25
90,508
+0.5%
Financial 15
15,767
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Bullseye: Grant Sampson returns from World Darts Championship a local hero

13h ago

Bullseye: Grant Sampson returns from World Darts Championship a local hero
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
PICS | 'Load shedding won't stop the cheer': Cape Town couple lights up to help...

19 Dec

PICS | 'Load shedding won't stop the cheer': Cape Town couple lights up to help animals in need
Anele praises father on school-building project: 'My dad built the school, I am...

13 Dec

Anele praises father on school-building project: 'My dad built the school, I am just adding curtains'
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo