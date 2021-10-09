15m ago

add bookmark

Police sergeant, wife and 2 children die in house fire in Cape Town

accreditation
Getrude Makhafola
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Four people died in a house fire in Cape Town.(Image: Motorpress)
Four people died in a house fire in Cape Town.(Image: Motorpress)
  • A police sergeant, his wife and two children died in a house fire in Cape Town.
  • Mfuleni police opened an inquest docket following the incident.
  • The couple's 18-year-old daughter and her 11-month-old baby are being treated in hospital for smoke inhalation.

A Cape Town police sergeant, his wife and two children died of smoke inhalation when their home caught fire in Wesbank, Mfuleni, on Friday night.

Jermaine Carelse, spokesperson for the Fire and Rescue Service, said they were alerted at about 00:50 that a house was on fire in Ringwood Street.

"Crews from Belhar, Bellville and Kuils River responded to the incident. On arrival at the scene, the officers were informed that the occupants were still inside the house."

Carelse said firefighters searched the premises and found the bodies of a man and a woman as well as two children. 

"A teenage girl and a baby girl managed to escape the fire with minor burn wounds, and were treated and transported to hospital. The fire was extinguished at 01:30," he said.

Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa confirmed the fatal incident, saying a backyard tenant heard screams at about after 21:30 coming from the main house.

ALSO READ | Man killed, two injured in shooting outside Cape Town mosque

"The bodies of  the 48-year-old police sergeant and his 38-year-old wife were discovered in the bedroom of their home in Ringwood Street, Wesbank, Mfuleni. Their two children, aged eight and four, were found in the passage already dead," Potelwa said.

Police added that all the deceased were suspected to have died of smoke inhalation.

Potelwa said the couple's 18-year-old daughter and her 11-month-old baby were being treated in hospital for smoke inhalation.

The names of the deceased individuals will be released once their next of kin have been informed.

The Western Cape's provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile conveyed condolences to the family of the deceased.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape townfires
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Kenyan judge has declared that being a housewife is a full-time job worthy of about R54 000 per month. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Great news! Hopefully South Africa will learn from this
16% - 1557 votes
Wishful thinking. It will never work in South Africa
28% - 2815 votes
A terrible idea. Who will be responsible for these salaries?
56% - 5658 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: The increasing politicisation of judicial appointments

5h ago

PODCAST | The Story: The increasing politicisation of judicial appointments
PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi

04 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa

02 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa
PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight

30 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight
David Mackenzie, school coach accused of inappropriate behaviour, drops bid to block News24...

29 Sep

David Mackenzie, school coach accused of inappropriate behaviour, drops bid to block News24 investigation
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.97
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.38
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.33
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.94
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.3%
Gold
1,757.28
0.0%
Silver
22.67
0.0%
Palladium
2,081.50
0.0%
Platinum
1,029.08
0.0%
Brent Crude
82.39
+0.5%
Top 40
58,839
+0.2%
All Share
65,243
+0.1%
Resource 10
61,475
+2.7%
Industrial 25
82,566
-0.9%
Financial 15
14,044
-1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone

30 Sep

Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21279.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo