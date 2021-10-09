Police sergeant, wife and 2 children die in house fire in Cape Town

A police sergeant, his wife and two children died in a house fire in Cape Town.

Mfuleni police opened an inquest docket following the incident.

The couple's 18-year-old daughter and her 11-month-old baby are being treated in hospital for smoke inhalation.

A Cape Town police sergeant, his wife and two children died of smoke inhalation when their home caught fire in Wesbank, Mfuleni, on Friday night.

Jermaine Carelse, spokesperson for the Fire and Rescue Service, said they were alerted at about 00:50 that a house was on fire in Ringwood Street.

"Crews from Belhar, Bellville and Kuils River responded to the incident. On arrival at the scene, the officers were informed that the occupants were still inside the house."

Carelse said firefighters searched the premises and found the bodies of a man and a woman as well as two children.

"A teenage girl and a baby girl managed to escape the fire with minor burn wounds, and were treated and transported to hospital. The fire was extinguished at 01:30," he said.

Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa confirmed the fatal incident, saying a backyard tenant heard screams at about after 21:30 coming from the main house.

ALSO READ | Man killed, two injured in shooting outside Cape Town mosque

"The bodies of the 48-year-old police sergeant and his 38-year-old wife were discovered in the bedroom of their home in Ringwood Street, Wesbank, Mfuleni. Their two children, aged eight and four, were found in the passage already dead," Potelwa said.

Police added that all the deceased were suspected to have died of smoke inhalation.

Potelwa said the couple's 18-year-old daughter and her 11-month-old baby were being treated in hospital for smoke inhalation.

The names of the deceased individuals will be released once their next of kin have been informed.

The Western Cape's provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile conveyed condolences to the family of the deceased.

Never miss a story.to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.