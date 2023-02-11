WATCH | Police still combing AKA murder scene for clues

South African rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes was shot dead at a popular nightspot in Durban's Florida Road on Friday night.

The rapper's death was confirmed by his parents, Tony and Lynn.

Police were still combing the scene for evidence late on Saturday morning.

Police crime scene investigators were still combing the scene in Florida Road, Durban on Saturday morning, where rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and a friend were shot dead.



Police cordoned off a section of the pavement. Durban metro police officers worked alongside them to secure the area.

News24 understands that crime scene experts will work through the morning to gather evidence and search for clues.

An uneasy feeling hung over the area as they carried out their work and some vehicles that passed by, slowed down to a snail's pace, while the occupants tried to catch a glimpse of the activity there.

There were no flowers or tributes at the scene.

News24 PHOTO: Kaveel Singh/ News24

Meanwhile, it was business as usual for other restaurants in the vicinity.



Investigators canvassed restaurant staff in the area in search of any potential witnesses.

Relatives and friends of AKA arrived at the scene.

News24 PHOTO: Kaveel Singh/News24

Morningside resident Ahmed Fakroodeen, who was at the scene moments after the rapper was shot, claimed that some criminality had crept into the area.



"Normally this is our safe space area. But we do get break-ins and those sorts of crimes. But we don't expect a shooting like this, not of someone so prominent at the top of their game."



Fakroodeen added that emergency services officials were on the scene quickly after the incident.



"It was all cordoned off. There were cones showing where bullet casings had fallen. They had also taken one person inside for treatment at that time."



