Police still searching for driver who ran over 9 pedestrians, killing 3 children

Alex Mitchley
Authorities at the scene where a man crashed into a tree after running over nine pedestrians.
Supplied
  • On Saturday, a man driving a BMW crashed into several pedestrians, killing three children in Salvokop, Tshwane.
  • The driver allegedly abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene following the crash.
  • Police said on Monday they were still searching for the suspect after opening a culpable homicide, defeating the ends of justice and negligent and reckless driving case.

Pretoria police are still hunting for the man who ran over several pedestrians, killing three children, in Salvokop, Tshwane, on Saturday afternoon.

The driver ran over nine pedestrians before crashing his BMW sedan into a tree near a traffic circle on 6th and Koch streets in Salvokop at around 16:45.

After crashing, the driver allegedly abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene, News24 reported.

At the time of the accident, City of Tshwane emergency services spokesperson Thabo Charles Mabaso said three girls around the age of five were declared dead by paramedics at the scene.

Two women, one of whom is nine months' pregnant, were transported to Steve Biko Hospital with moderate to serious injuries, while four other people were also transported to hospital with minor to moderate injuries, Mabaso added.

"The driver of the sedan could not be found at the scene of the accident," he said.

On Monday, police said they were still searching for the driver and clarified he was not the owner of the BMW.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said it was alleged the suspect was driving his brother's vehicle when he crashed into the pedestrians while travelling at high speed.

"Police have opened a case of culpable homicide, reckless and negligent driving as well as defeating the ends of justice," Masondo added.

"Police are appealing to any person who might have information that can help in finding the suspect to please call their nearest police station or CrimeStop on 08600 10111."

