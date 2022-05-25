Police still searching for woman abducted in Cape Town on Monday

Police are still searching for a 32-year-old woman who was abducted near her workplace in Philippi on Monday.



The Manenberg mother, Shireen Essop, is believed to have been abducted by unknown individuals.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg confirmed that a police investigation was underway.

"Police can confirm that police [sic] are searching for a 32-year-old female who went missing Monday afternoon at about 14:00. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated."

The mother of a two-year-old boy was last seen driving a white Toyota along Weltevreden Road.



Earlier reports suggested the vehicle she was driving was found, but the family refuted this claim.

Shireen Essop apparently kidnapped in Cape Town today.#Kidnappings pic.twitter.com/BKKlfEuHBk — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) May 23, 2022

She was last seen wearing black pants and a mustard-coloured top.

Essop's sister-in-law, Ayesha, told News24: "We are at a very sensitive stage in the investigation and we are really urging the public to refrain from spreading misinformation about the case."

Anyone with any information about the incident can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.