Police still working on identifying 4 victims killed in Winelands bloodbath

Western Cape police were on Monday in the process of identifying four people killed in a bloodbath in the Winelands town of Wellington over the weekend.

Spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said a fifth person hit in the massacre in Mnandi Street, New Rest, on Saturday night remained in hospital with serious gunshot injuries.

"While several leads are being pursued by detectives involved in the case, no arrests have been effected as of now," she said.

Crime scene experts were at the scene well into Sunday following the mass murder the night before.

Potelwa, at the time, said initial reports indicated that gunmen, who had concealed their faces, had entered the shack situated at the back of the property. They fired several shots, killing four men, all aged in their 20s.

News24 understands the fifth victim was shot in the chest and face, and was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

The chairperson of the local community police forum, Stephan Landsberg, said the incident was "unreal", as such massacres were unheard of in Wellington.

He said:

They came in and just shot, just cleared their magazines. It's a sad incident.

The victims were understood to be foreign nationals, who had been working in the town for up to seven years, Lansdberg said.

"We have no idea yet what the motive for this was. Everything is still unclear."

