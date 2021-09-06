37m ago

add bookmark

Police still working on identifying 4 victims killed in Winelands bloodbath

accreditation
Tammy Petersen
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Four people were killed in the Winelands bloodbath.
Four people were killed in the Winelands bloodbath.
cornel van heerden

Western Cape police were on Monday in the process of identifying four people killed in a bloodbath in the Winelands town of Wellington over the weekend.

Spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said a fifth person hit in the massacre in Mnandi Street, New Rest, on Saturday night remained in hospital with serious gunshot injuries.

"While several leads are being pursued by detectives involved in the case, no arrests have been effected as of now," she said.

Crime scene experts were at the scene well into Sunday following the mass murder the night before.

Potelwa, at the time, said initial reports indicated that gunmen, who had concealed their faces, had entered the shack situated at the back of the property. They fired several shots, killing four men, all aged in their 20s.

READ | Cape Town police launch search for missing youths, find two unrelated bodies in river

News24 understands the fifth victim was shot in the chest and face, and was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

The chairperson of the local community police forum, Stephan Landsberg, said the incident was "unreal", as such massacres were unheard of in Wellington.

He said:

They came in and just shot, just cleared their magazines. It's a sad incident.

The victims were understood to be foreign nationals, who had been working in the town for up to seven years, Lansdberg said.

"We have no idea yet what the motive for this was. Everything is still unclear."

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Four nabbed for mass murder in Cape Town
Eastern Cape man arrested for allegedly stabbing friend to death during argument
Bathtub murder victim was a domestic violence sufferer - family
Read more on:
western capecape towncrime
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The Springboks return to Rugby Championship action to take on the Wallabies this weekend. How will they fare?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Boks to win by plenty
16% - 333 votes
The Boks will win, but it'll be tight
59% - 1247 votes
I reckon the Wallabies at home will get the win
17% - 356 votes
It's too close to call!
8% - 175 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower

04 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower
PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence

28 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.23
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
19.69
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
16.90
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.58
+0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.7%
Gold
1,823.39
-0.2%
Silver
24.69
-0.1%
Palladium
2,412.28
-0.6%
Platinum
1,023.88
-0.4%
Brent Crude
72.61
-0.6%
Top 40
60,036
-0.1%
All Share
66,254
-0.2%
Resource 10
62,892
-1.6%
Industrial 25
84,395
+1.0%
Financial 15
14,177
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery

03 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery
FEEL GOOD | All aboard! Meet the Soweto canoe club helping youth overcome their...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | All aboard! Meet the Soweto canoe club helping youth overcome their fear of water
FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip

14 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo