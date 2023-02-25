Police swoop in on a syndicate allegedly targeting big Gauteng businesses

Gauteng police have arrested three people after swooping in on a syndicate allegedly targeting big businesses in the motor and computer sector.

The suspects were nabbed at various locations around Gauteng between the 22 and 24 February.

According to Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo, the syndicate either defrauds people or loots goods.

"It is alleged that the stolen goods are distributed and sold locally and in neighbouring countries. To date, seven suspects found with stolen goods worth thousands of rands have been arrested," Masondo said.

News24 supplied

On 12 February, said Masondo, a company in Benoni, Ekurhuleni, was robbed of car tyres worth R5 million.

"A criminal case was opened, and a team of law enforcement agencies, including police's Crime Intelligence, was assembled to hunt for the suspects. Police received a tip on the syndicate.

"The team made use of the information and traced the suspects who were arrested, and the stolen tyres and other stolen goods were recovered," it added.

More arrests are imminent as the investigation continues, said Masondo.

Gauteng Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, applauded police law enforcement agencies for "pulling together to bring crime to its minimum in Gauteng".



