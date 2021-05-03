50m ago

add bookmark

Police task team member arrested for supplying info to 'unsavoury characters'

Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Bishop Lavis Magistrate's Court (Jenni Evans, News24)
Bishop Lavis Magistrate's Court (Jenni Evans, News24)
  • A member of the police's elite Tactical Response Team was arrested for allegedly giving "unsavoury" underworld figures information. 
  • The 39-year-old officer was allegedly enticed to pass Anti-Gang Unit operational information on for "gratification".
  • The arrest comes amid the ripples caused by the attempted murder of lawyer William Booth and the assassination of AGU detective Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear. 

The police arrested a Tactical Response Team (TRT) member at the weekend for allegedly passing on operational information to "unsavoury" underworld figures for gratification. 

Police spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the 39-year-old officer will appear with three other people on charges of corruption in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate's Court in Cape Town on Tuesday. 

This is the latest in an apparent sweep following the attempted murder of lawyer William Booth on 9 April last year, and the murder of Anti-Gang Unit detective Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear on 18 September.

The TRT focuses on high-risk strategic policing operations.

Mogale said the alleged corruption happened between 2019 and 2020.

Last Friday the Parow Regional Court heard testimony from a co-accused in a thwarted hand grenade attack on Kinnear's home on 23 November 2019. 

Amaal Jantjies, Faaez Smith, and Janick Adonis face charges of allegedly plotting a hand grenade attack at Kinnear's home. The alleged attack was foiled. 

In the course of lengthy submissions to oppose Jantjies's bail, prosecutor Blaine Lazarus confronted her with a slew of transcripts of voice notes and WhatsApp messages from her two cellphones. 

READ | Kinnear grenade accused had links to Modack, State claims

She had allegedly been in communication with numbers the State submits belong to Nafiz Modack, who appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Monday.

She is alleged to have recorded an offer of R10 000 she made to an AGU member for information on what the AGU had on Modack, and when they were planning to raid his house. 

In the recording the State contends that she tells Modack that the officer had accepted the offer she made because he was "having problems". 

Jantjies said that everything she did was to help AGU head Major-General Andre Lincoln, at great danger to herself and her co-accused.

Asked if she had corrupted AGU members, she alleged that the AGU was corrupt already, and pitting themselves against each other. 

She testified that she never gave the AGU member the R10 000, but said she did help an AGU member in her private capacity with R5 000 after his daughter had a fall, and also lent him R2 000.

The latest development follows the appearance in court on Monday of Modack, Jacques Cronje, and Ricardo Morgan. 

READ | 'We love you' - Nafiz Modack's supporters call out to him as he is whisked away from court

The charges against them varied in three separate cases. 

Modack is the latest accused of the attempted murder of Booth, and the three are accused of being involved in the kidnapping and extortion of Booth's client Sameer Vallie. 

Vallie laid a charge of intimidation, kidnapping, and extortion relating to an incident at a hotel in Century City on 9 March. Vallie was allegedly held in a boardroom and forced to sign an acknowledgement of debt of R600 000, and to also pay R90 000 via EFT. 

Booth was Vallie's lawyer in this matter.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nafiz modackcharl kinnearwestern capecape towncrime
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is social media doing more harm than good?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, our children are exposed and we can't protect them
50% - 1758 votes
Yes, but social media is part of the new reality
45% - 1596 votes
No, it's great for growing a child's world view
5% - 186 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.40
(-0.6)
GBP/ZAR
20.02
(+0.1)
EUR/ZAR
17.36
(-0.4)
AUD/ZAR
11.16
(-0.2)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(-0.4)
Gold
1,792.46
(+1.3)
Silver
26.82
(+3.5)
Platinum
1,229.00
(+2.2)
Brent Crude
66.76
(-1.9)
Palladium
2,972.50
(+1.2)
All Share
66,586
(-0.5)
Top 40
60,770
(-0.5)
Financial 15
12,147
(-1.6)
Industrial 25
85,589
(-0.6)
Resource 10
68,606
(-0.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo