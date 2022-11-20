Police to investigate pit bull owner after Free State boy, 3, mauled to death

Free State police are set to investigate the owner of two pit bulls that attacked a Free State child.

Keketso Innocent Saule, 3, was killed by two dogs at a house in Henneman.

The community killed one of the dogs, hitting it with garden spades and stones before setting the animal alight.

Free State police are investigating the owner of two pit bulls that mauled a 3-year-old boy to death on Sunday.

Keketso Innocent Saule was killed at a house in Sekoti Mpate Phomolong in Hennenman on Sunday at around 08:15, said police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng.



“An inquest was registered for further investigation, and there will be an additional charge under the Animals Amendment Act. A thorough investigation will be conducted regarding the circumstances which led to the two pit bulls killing the boy,” Thakeng said.

He called on social media users to refrain from sharing a video of the attack.

“We have noted with concern a clip that is making the rounds on social media platforms where the two dogs are seen killing the deceased. Residents must refrain from doing it. This gesture must stop with immediate effect,” he said.

The boy was playing with other children at a house when he was attacked by the dogs and bitten until he died in the yard.

Angry community members tried to kill both dogs and attack their owner. They also turned on SPCA staff who responded to the incident. Police intervened, and the SPCA staff left with one of the dogs. The dog was later euthanised.

Locals attacked the second dog, hitting it with garden spades and stones before setting the animal alight.

The latest attack comes after a series of deadly pit bull attacks this year - and just days after the funeral of an 8-year-old boy in Mangaung, who was mauled to death by a neighbour's pit bull last week Saturday.

The dog mauled him at his parents' home in Bloemfontein when it managed to break through a palisade fence.

The dog dragged him by his throat, killing him.



