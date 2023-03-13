53m ago

Police union to go on strike over salary demands

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
The SA Policing Union (Sapu) called on its members to embark on a nationwide strike on 17 March.
Brenton Geach
  • SAPU vowed not to "surrender" until its salary demands were met.
  • The union called on members to embark on a nationwide strike on 17 March. 
  • National police said all 1 160 police stations across the country would be fully functional.

The SA Policing Union (SAPU) vowed not to "surrender" until its salary demands were met.

The union said in its notice to members that the strike would commence on 17 March.

"SAPU wishes to inform our members that a notice to strike was served to the public service and administration department. Members are encouraged to join the picket line," the notice read.

On Monday, the Labour Appeal Court interdicted any industrial action by trade union Nehawu, its members and employees.

The order is applicable with immediate effect.

The court further ruled that Nehawu's members and all essential service employees were prevented from continuing with or participating in any such strike, picket or any other form of industrial action.

Nehawu and several other public servant unions are locked in a wage dispute with the government.

SAPU's acting deputy general secretary, Peter Ntsime, told News24 the interdict was being studied.

"We are together with all unions that are pursuing the 2022/2023 outstanding 10% salary increase. SAPU is not interdicted, and we served [the] employer with a notice to strike. 

"We have two Acts of employment, which are the SAPS Act and Public Service Act, whereby employees employed in terms of the Public Service Act are allowed to strike as they do not render essential services, even those who render essential services when they are off from work can join the picket line.

Ntsime said:

We are not going to surrender on the resolving of 2022/2023 salary demand.

A spokesperson for the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru), Richard Mamabolo, said the national executive committee would take a decision on the strike this week.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed that SAPS had only received a notice from SAPU, not Popcru.

"Only members who are allowed to strike will be able to partake in the strike. The majority of SAPS employees are Police Act members, which include operational members and the 10111 call takers and dispatchers, who are deemed an essential service and are not allowed to partake in any form of strike.

"South Africans can rest assured that it will be business as usual across all stations and all SAPS service points.

"All 1 160 police stations across the country will be fully functional and operational, and open to the public," Mathe said.

 


