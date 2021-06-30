Police vehicle seen at Zuma's Nkandla homestead was there only on routine patrol - SAPS

A police vehicle, seemingly blocked from entering Jacob Zuma's homestead, was part of a routine patrol.

Footage showed members of MKMVA having words with the officers before the vehicle reverses and leaves.

Zuma was on Tuesday sentenced to 15 months in jail for contempt of court.

A police vehicle photographed outside former president Jacob Zuma's Nkandla homestead was there as part of a local routine patrol, the police said on Wednesday.



Images and footage of the marked police van, belonging to the Nkandla police station, was posted on social media. It was said to have been denied entry to the property.

Footage showed members of uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) ostensibly blocking the vehicle from entering the homestead.

Following an exchange, the vehicle reverses and drives away from the gate.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said the vehicle's presence was "in line with the local SAPS routine patrol regiment".

"We urge members of the public to desist from spreading misinformation as this has the potential of causing more harm than good," he said in a brief statement.

"We are also discouraging any form of gatherings, which would be in direct contravention of the Disaster Management Act Regulations. Therefore, the only form of gathering allowed, at least for the next two weeks, is for funerals which are limited to no more than 50 people."

Police have also warned people gathering outside Zuma's homestead to obey Covid-19 regulations.



Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in jail for contempt of court by the Constitutional Court.