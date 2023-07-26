Police warn of 'hit' murders for insurance claims amid series of Nelson Mandela Bay shootings

Fraudulent insurance claims could be behind several shootings in Nelson Mandela Bay.

The Eastern Cape has the second highest fraudulent insurance claims.

Police are probing these cases following a recent arrest where they established there had been an insurance fraud claim.

Police in Nelson Mandela Bay are probing fraudulent insurance claims as a possible motive for murder in a string of shooting incidents that took place across the metro in the last year.



More than 20 people have been killed in separate incidents in the city's crime hotspots, KwaNobuhle, KwaZakhele and New Brighton, since October last year.

While the motive for some of the cases appeared to be drug-related, others may be related to insurance policies that were taken out on the deceased before they were killed.

The Eastern Cape Police's Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit made a breakthrough in a Gqeberha murder investigation, arresting two suspects in connection with the death of Lonwabo Mbixane, who was shot and killed outside a house in New Brighton in April.

Police established that the motive for the murder was a fraudulent insurance claim.

The alleged masterminds, Azola Bhuqa and Siphosethu Kaya, were subsequently arrested at the weekend and charged with Mbixane's murder.

They appeared in the New Brighton Magistrate's Court on Monday and their case was postponed to next Monday.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu, said the victim and his family never knew about the insurance policy taken out in his name, allegedly by the accused, before his death.

Naidu said:

Insurance fraud, including carrying out ‘hit’ murders for insurance claims, is a serious problem that has severe consequences for society, insurers and the victims involved. Investigators are busy probing possible links to other ‘hit’ murders in the Nelson Mandela Bay area.





Referring to the shooting incidents in the hotspots, Naidu said they were usually well-orchestrated and did not occur in areas where there were CCTV or licence plate recognition (LPR) cameras. These murders are a major concern for police.

"Another concern for police is that although the communities have information, they do not want to come forward because they fear for their own lives and this makes investigations difficult," said Naidu.

The latest statistics released by the Association for Savings and Investment South Africa (Asisa) found that funeral insurance attracted the highest incidence of fraud and dishonesty, followed by death cover, disability cover, hospital cash plans and retrenchment benefit cover.

Asisa also said that the Eastern Cape has, for the second consecutive year, ranked second across the country for fraudulent and dishonest insurance claims.

The Nelson Mandela Bay district police commissioner, Major General Vuyisile Ncata, said solving "hit" murders was a complex and challenging task and these investigations demanded exceptional skills.

"This is indeed a breakthrough for the police as murders committed for fraudulent insurance claims are unethical and criminal. We are working closely with insurance companies in investigating suspicious claims," he said.



