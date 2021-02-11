Police weapons used in Gauteng taxi violence, inquiry finds

On Thursday, a commission of inquiry released a 120-page report into taxi violence in Gauteng.

The report highlighted police involvement, as well as regulatory and licencing issues in the industry.

The office of Police Minister Bheki Cele said that they still need to study the report.

The commission of inquiry into taxi violence in Gauteng has found that, in some instances, police-issued firearms were used in the commission of taxi-related violence, which implied law enforcement involvement in the ongoing violence.

On Thursday, Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo briefed the media on some of the findings of the commission which was headed up by Justice Jeremiah Shongwe.

Some of the key findings concerning law enforcement officials such as the SA Police Service, the 120-page report said, reinforced notions that officers were not only involved in taxi violence in the province, but also that some were beneficiaries of the industry.

"This view has been reinforced by the fact that in some of the incidents of violence, state-issued rifles and pistols were used and some of these have been confiscated from suspects.

"There are also numerous examples where criminals in the industry have been able to avoid arrest due to forewarning which could only have come from elements in the Law Enforcement Agencies who are co-conspirators,” reads the report. The commission also found allegations of some police officers having stakes in the taxi industry.

Allegations

Commission member Hlula Msimang said that in some instances these allegations were made by senior members in the taxi industry, and that their findings suggested that law enforcement officers who had stakes in the industry were doing so through third parties.

"Taxi owners are registered on the Operating Licence Administration System (OLAS) and Registration Administration System (RAS), and checking all employees against the lists on the RAS and OLAS systems should be the first and logical exercise to determine which law enforcement employees are owners and direct participants in the minibus taxi-type service Industry in contravention of the law," Msimang said.The commission said that it had only heard of two instances where police and the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) had tried to investigate allegations against its members.

"In both instances, these investigations have stalled for reasons that were not provided to the commission."

Msimang said that, in their interaction with law enforcement, they were very upfront about their shortcomings when it came to dealing with taxi violence in the province.

"All of them admitted up front that they had not been up to the task in relation to the issues related to taxi violence. None of them said to us that 'we are doing a good job'. They all admitted that they could do better.

"They all came here and said they had shortcomings and they understood. They all were very upfront in telling us what those shortcomings were," he said. According to Mamabolo, there are currently 505 taxi violence-related cases in the province. Of concern to the MEC, which formed part of the key findings in the report, was the structuring of the industry, licencing and crimes such as murders and attempted murders.

Key findings The Provincial Regulatory Entity/Entities (PRE)does not appropriately vet the applicants for criminal records, pending cases and other matters required to be considered before an application for an operating license or transfer of an existing license to a new Operator. The PRE generally does not deal with monitoring compliance after issuing the operating licenses. The problem has been attributed to the absence of Inspectors as well as the improper structure of the PRE and the GDRT. In so far as Planning Authorities are concerned only two Comprehensive Integrated Transport Plans (CITPs) were submitted to the Commission but appeared unsuitable to be used to assist the planning authorities to give direction to Regulators during the applications for operating license process.

Concerning criminal allegations such as murders, the MEC said: "Even though there are instances of positive cooperation, there have also been instances where the prosecutors have been forced either not to prosecute or withdraw the charges due to a lack of cooperation by the investigating officers."

Recommendations for the Department of Transport The development of Regulations on oversight and monitoring of public transport by the PRE.

The development of Regulations on rationalisation of public transport services in terms of section 39(1) of the NLTA.

The development of a roadmap for the subsidisation of Minibus Taxi-Type Services.

Law enforcement recommendations All traffic Law Enforcement Agencies in Gauteng (including the Municipal Police services) have a legal mandate to enforce the provisions of the NLTA and should do so without delay.

The Members of the various Mayoral Committees responsible for these agencies and both the MEC for the GDRT as well as the MEC for GDCS should ensure that these organs set performance targets related to the enforcement of the NLTA in their annual plans. In the case of the Metro Police Departments, the Provincial Commissioner should ensure that the annual plans reflect NLTA related performance targets before being signed off.

All officers of the municipal traffic and metropolitan police should undergo refresher courses on the NLTA so that they are re- familiarised with its provisions and can conduct enforcement as required.

Where possible and appropriate, specialised Units should be created whose responsibility will be solely police public transport concentrating on the Minibus Taxi-Type Service Industry to end the violence.

Other recommendations included:

Other recommendations The removal of the Associations from the business of the Minibus Taxi-Type Service operations as well as the corporatisation of the operations should assist to do away with conflicts associated with the industry.

There is a need for a broad range of training to assist the Minibus Taxi-Type Service Industry. The training should include customer care, governance, diversity appreciation and management. In addition, various skills that will facilitate the entry of the Industry in the entire value chain should also be presented.

The Law Enforcement Agencies must be as broad as possible in the inclusion of the multidisciplinary teams investigating taxi-related violence. This is because the Commission heard about the fact that some hitmen are paid by Associations by means of allowing the hitmen to operate in certain routes instead of being paid cash only.

Mamabolo said that they would be working on a plan to implement the recommendations, while the Gauteng South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) said that they were still studying the report before commenting on the matter.

Meanwhile, police ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said: "The minister has been informed of the report and as it is lengthy, he would need to go through it and action be taken where there is a need pertaining to police."