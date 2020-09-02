Policeman, friend beaten up after Cape Town woman allegedly raped

A Cape Town policeman and another man were arrested for the alleged rape of a woman at a party in Delft.

According to IPID, she went to her boyfriend 's bedroom to sleep during a party.

The two suspects were arrested, but only after residents had beaten one of them so severely he was hospitalised.

Another woman has been raped, this time allegedly by her boyfriend's policeman brother, and again by another of his friends after she went to sleep during a party in Delft, Cape Town.

The two were eventually arrested, but were beaten up by residents first.

It is alleged that she woke up with the policeman on top of her allegedly raping her. She allegedly fought him off but another man also allegedly raped her as she tried to get her phone to call for help.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) spokesperson Ndileka Cola said she had been drinking some alcohol and eventually decided to stop and went to sleep in her boyfriend's bedroom in the downstairs section of the house in Delft.

Her boyfriend's policeman brother followed her to the room and it is alleged when she woke up he was on top of her raping her.

Left

She allegedly pushed the constable away and he left the bedroom, but another friend of her boyfriend had also allegedly been in the room.

As she tried to reach for her cellphone to report it, her boyfriend's other friend also allegedly raped her.

Cola claimed the woman had cried and screamed but no one heard her.

READ | 'I've never begged so much for my life' - Mthwalume rape survivor describes her horrific ordeal

The police constable allegedly ran away and was only arrested on Monday, while the other suspect was arrested on Sunday.

They were due to appear in the Bellville Magistrate's Court but only one was able to attend because of the severity of the beating meted out to them by some residents.

They may only be named once they have pleaded to the charges.

For accused number one, the case was rolled over to Thursday as he is still in hospital.

"Both accused were assaulted by members of the community following the incident," said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.

Only accused number two appeared in court and his case was postponed to 8 September for a bail application.

The attack was reported at the Delft police station and the woman was sent to hospital for medical attention.