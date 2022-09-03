24m ago

add bookmark

Policing can be better but don't turn to mob justice - police ministry tells Limpopo residents

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The police ministry has admitted that there are shortcomings in its efforts to address crime.
The police ministry has admitted that there are shortcomings in its efforts to address crime.
PHOTO: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty
  • Following vigilante attacks in Limpopo in recent weeks, the police ministry has warned that people who participate in mob justice will be arrested.
  • Police Minister Bheki Cele held an imbizo in Jane Furse, Limpopo on Friday.
  • A cold case team has been established in the area to review all cases that may have been closed prematurely.

The police ministry has admitted that there are shortcomings in its efforts to address crime but has appealed to the public to refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

This follows increased incidents of vigilantism in parts of Limpopo over the past few weeks.

Police spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said Police Minister Bheki Cele attended a crime prevention imbizo in Jane Furse, Limpopo on Friday.

During the engagement, residents from rural areas voiced their concerns and alleged that there was corruption among police and a slow response from local officers.

READ | Family heartbroken after kidnapped boy's mutilated body found in veld

"Some residents have attributed vigilantism to arrested suspects not facing the full might of the law and at times, the slow response times from the police, tasked with policing the expansive rural area," Themba said.

She added:

We accept that policing service delivery can and should be improved, but at no point can taking matters into your own hands as residents be condoned or accepted as a normal practice in any society. There simply is no justice in so-called 'mob justice', but it is criminal acts that will be harshly dealt with.

To address shortcomings and improve service delivery, a cold case team will be established and report to the detectives division at a national level. The unit will review all cases that were closed prematurely. 

The minister also ordered the Civilian Secretariat for the Police Service to put together a diagnostic report on the local police station.

"The report, which is expected to be submitted in two weeks, will serve as a guiding tool for the SAPS management in the province, led by provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, to urgently address personnel, resource and service delivery challenges at a station level," Themba added.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate will also investigate allegations of police brutality and corruption that were reported in the area.

In recent weeks in the Sekhukhune policing area, four people were killed in vigilante attacks.

And in the Siloam policing area, outside Thohoyandou, two of three suspected robbers were stoned to death in an apparent mob attack on 17 August, and their bodies were set alight, allegedly by Tshavhalovhedzi village residents.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

Giving details about the incident, Themba, said police reports indicated that the three robbed a 23-year-old woman of her cellphone and other belongings at a local shopping plaza before attempting to kidnap her in full view of bystanders. After she screamed for help, they left her and drove off.

"Community members gave chase and caught up with the robbers after crashing their getaway vehicle. Two of the suspects were killed, and the third suspect was rescued by the police and arrested. The suspects' motor vehicle was also torched during the incident," Themba said.

In the same policing area on Friday, another mob attack claimed the lives of two suspected thieves who allegedly stole a cellphone near a mall.

Themba warned that those who participated in mob justice would be arrested.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapslimpopopolokwanecrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Some South Africans are not happy after Meghan Markle relayed a story about her 2019 royal tour to SA. What are your views?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Much ado about nothing - just more social media noise
69% - 3321 votes
Ag shame, she was totally quoted out of context
6% - 284 votes
I fully agree with their sentiments
25% - 1224 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA

8h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

27 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope

26 Aug

PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.30
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.91
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.22
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.78
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.0%
Gold
1,712.34
0.0%
Silver
18.06
0.0%
Palladium
2,027.50
0.0%
Platinum
839.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
93.02
+0.7%
Top 40
60,854
+2.2%
All Share
67,378
+2.0%
Resource 10
60,275
+3.5%
Industrial 25
83,360
+1.7%
Financial 15
15,066
+1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first

02 Sep

Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first
How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a...

26 Aug

How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a time
Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family...

26 Aug

Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family keeps her humble
A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19

26 Aug

A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22242.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo