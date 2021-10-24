24 Oct

add bookmark

Policing facial expressions a new low, says DA leader after Gareth Cliff panel debate

accreditation
Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen. (Picture: Ziyaad Douglas / Gallo Images)
Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen. (Picture: Ziyaad Douglas / Gallo Images)
  • DA leader John Steenhuisen was accused of smirking during a panel debate where Gareth Cliff described One South Africa Movement member Mudzuli Rakhivhane's experiences of racism as "anecdotal" and "unimportant".
  • During an interview with 702, Steenhuisen said policing people's facial expressions was a new low.
  • Nando's, who sponsored Cliff's show, announced it was terminating its sponsorship with immediate effect.

DA leader John Steenhuisen says South Africa is starting to reach a new low by policing people's facial expressions.

This after he was accused of smirking during a panel debate where host Gareth Cliff dismissed racism struggles as unimportant.

During an Interview on 702 on Sunday, Steenhuisen was asked why he was seen smirking while Cliff essentially told One South Africa Movement member Mudzuli Rakhivhane her lived experiences on race were "completely anecdotal" and "unimportant".

"Are we policing people's facial expressions in South Africa, I find it very odd in this situation. It is like blaming a passenger in a taxi because the driver of the taxi jumped a stop street and had an accident with somebody.

Steenhuisen said:

I was a guest on the show. I was invited to talk about service delivery, and if you watch the full interview, that is exactly what I did. What Gareth did with another guest is his business.

"When you start policing people's facial expressions, I really think we are starting to hit a new low in South Africa." 

He added he was in a room full of people handing him documents and things to sign off on during the debate and his facial expressions could have been directed to anyone of them. 

READ | Nando's ends sponsorship of Gareth Cliff show after he dismissed racism struggles as 'unimportant'

When asked what he thought about Cliff's comment, Steenhuisen said: "I wasn't there to talk about what they were talking about, and I was there to talk about service delivery. I think we have reached a new low in South Africa where we are now blaming another panellist for an interaction that happened between two completely separate individuals."

He added he was alive to the lived experiences of all South Africans.

"I don't negate anybody's lived experiences. The lived experience of all South Africans has to be our concern."

Meanwhile, Nando's, who sponsored Cliffs show, released a statement saying it will be terminating its sponsorship of The Burning Platform, following public outrage over his comments.    

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
dagareth cliffjohn steenhuisenracism
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Children between 12 and 17 can now be vaccinated against Covid-19. As a parent I am:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Relieved, it's been a long wait to this point
51% - 3083 votes
A bit hesitant, and will wait to see how it goes
21% - 1255 votes
Completely against my child getting the shot
29% - 1762 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed

21 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

18 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?

16 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy

14 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.85
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.48
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
17.30
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.09
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Gold
1,793.03
0.0%
Silver
24.33
0.0%
Palladium
2,023.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,043.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
85.53
+1.1%
Top 40
60,525
+1.7%
All Share
67,051
+1.5%
Resource 10
62,969
+2.5%
Industrial 25
86,659
+1.4%
Financial 15
13,849
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21291.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo