1h ago

add bookmark

Political activist Cynthia Fraser has died

Canny Maphanga
Political activist Cynthia Fraser has died.
Political activist Cynthia Fraser has died.
Thulani Mbele
  • ANC mourns the death of political activist, Cynthia Fraser.
  • Fraser's political activism began at an early age.
  • The late activist also served in ANC structures after its unbanning in 1990.

Political activist Cynthia Fraser has died, aged 85, the ANC has said.

The party said she died in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Fraser was born on 7 December, 1934, in Elsies River, Cape Town, and began her political activism at an early age. She handed out the New Age, the Spark and its subsequent newspapers in the Klipfontein community on behalf of her mother, a trade unionist.

"Her activism continued through to her involvement in the fight against the injustices facing all South Africans, where she was an active participant in the underground structures of the ANC prior to its unbanning in 1990," spokesperson Pule Mabe said in a statement on Sunday.

Support

"Ma'Fraser provided support alongside her husband, Arthur, to many ANC cadres, who were arrested and appeared in court during the 1980s," he added.

Fraser spent countless hours attending court cases in the Western Cape High Court, to provide moral support, according to the governing party.

"In addition, Ma'Fraser also provided support for Operation Vula, where she was known as 'Mother'," Mabe added.

Fraser also served as an active member of the ANC's Bellville South branch and regional structures in the Western Cape, post its unbanning in 1990.  

"Ma'Fraser also partook in community initiatives in the marginalised communities across Cape Town, including Mitchell's Plain, Parkwood, Langa, Grassy Park, Manenberg and the Cape Flats.

"Her activities included rehabilitation and upliftment programmes at Pollsmoor Correctional Services, where she worked on programmes to reintegrate previous offenders into society. This involvement was over and above her contribution in many activities of the Methodist Church of South Africa, including the Women's Association," Mabe added.

Fraser is survived by her children Geraldine, Deborah, Arthur, Barry, Erica and Envir, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, as well as the extended Pinto, Braaf and Fraser families.

Related Links
ANC mourns Gavin Watson, calling him a 'brave, anti-apartheid activist'
ANC mourns passing of Mirriam Stofile
ANC mourns loss of 'gentle giant of our struggle' Skweyiya
Read more on:
anccynthia fraser
Lottery
One person bags R246k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What sport are you most looking forward to seeing return to action?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 8262 votes
Cricket
12% - 2436 votes
Soccer
24% - 4699 votes
Golf
7% - 1381 votes
Other
16% - 3126 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.04
(-1.14)
ZAR/GBP
20.96
(-0.10)
ZAR/EUR
19.18
(-0.18)
ZAR/AUD
11.45
(+0.26)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.08)
Gold
1729.81
(+0.10)
Silver
17.47
(+0.24)
Platinum
807.50
(+0.44)
Brent Crude
39.06
(+0.26)
Palladium
1916.00
(+0.60)
All Share
53639.64
(+0.65)
Top 40
49247.69
(+0.73)
Financial 15
10775.03
(+1.10)
Industrial 25
73339.61
(+0.73)
Resource 10
49390.31
(+0.44)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20162.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo