Political activist Cynthia Fraser has died, aged 85, the ANC has said.

The party said she died in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Fraser was born on 7 December, 1934, in Elsies River, Cape Town, and began her political activism at an early age. She handed out the New Age, the Spark and its subsequent newspapers in the Klipfontein community on behalf of her mother, a trade unionist.

"Her activism continued through to her involvement in the fight against the injustices facing all South Africans, where she was an active participant in the underground structures of the ANC prior to its unbanning in 1990," spokesperson Pule Mabe said in a statement on Sunday.

"Ma'Fraser provided support alongside her husband, Arthur, to many ANC cadres, who were arrested and appeared in court during the 1980s," he added.

Fraser spent countless hours attending court cases in the Western Cape High Court, to provide moral support, according to the governing party.

"In addition, Ma'Fraser also provided support for Operation Vula, where she was known as 'Mother'," Mabe added.

Fraser also served as an active member of the ANC's Bellville South branch and regional structures in the Western Cape, post its unbanning in 1990.

"Ma'Fraser also partook in community initiatives in the marginalised communities across Cape Town, including Mitchell's Plain, Parkwood, Langa, Grassy Park, Manenberg and the Cape Flats.

"Her activities included rehabilitation and upliftment programmes at Pollsmoor Correctional Services, where she worked on programmes to reintegrate previous offenders into society. This involvement was over and above her contribution in many activities of the Methodist Church of South Africa, including the Women's Association," Mabe added.

Fraser is survived by her children Geraldine, Deborah, Arthur, Barry, Erica and Envir, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, as well as the extended Pinto, Braaf and Fraser families.