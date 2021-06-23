25m ago

add bookmark

Political parties decline the EFF's invitation to Friday's march to Sahpra's offices

accreditation
Pule Letshwiti-Jones
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
EFF supporters at a recent Youth Day commemoration at Uitsig High School.
EFF supporters at a recent Youth Day commemoration at Uitsig High School.
Gallo Images/Laird Forbes
  • Most political parties have declined the EFF's invitation to join their march on Friday.
  • The ATM says it will support the EFF, but the party's president will not be available.
  • The DA says the march has the potential to be a super-spreader event.

Political parties are opting out of a bid by the EFF to bring the streets of Tshwane to a standstill on Friday for a mass march to the offices of the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra).

News24 understands GOOD, Patriotic Alliance, One South Africa movement, Freedom Front Plus and Action SA will not be joining the march.

However, the African Transformation Movement (ATM) will be attending the event, despite the absence of its president, Vuyo Zungula.

READ | SIU secures order to freeze R22m in bank account linked to Digital Vibes

COPE did not receive an invitation, but said it would have considered supporting the EFF, had there been an invitation.

The DA is the latest party to reject an invitation from the EFF. The party said it had declined because it did not want to endorse the irresponsible actions of the EFF, in placing the lives of many in danger via a super-spreader event.

The EFF has been vocal about marching to the regulatory body to demand that the government include Sputnik V and Sinovac vaccines in its rollout programme.

READ | Ramaphosa 'wants to lock us up again' - Malema slams lockdown regulations, demands vaccines

The party had invited political parties and civil society bodies to join in the march. 

On Wednesday, the DA slammed the government for failing to roll out an effective vaccination programme.

It also said attending the EFF event would be worsening a dire situation by risking a mass cluster of outbreaks.

READ | Malema loses defamation appeal against ex-EFF MP who says he confessed to getting VBS loot

"Gauteng is already the epicentre of the third wave of infections, contributing over 50% of the new daily Covid-19 infections.

"To host a mass march like this will not only endanger the supporters and attendees of the march, but also those who they'll be in contact with, a situation which could overwhelm the health system to a breaking point for many of our healthcare workers," said the party's national spokesperson, Siviwe Gwarube.

READ | Covid-19: SA in line to benefit as US lays out plan to share 55 million vaccine doses globally

"Politicians should not use South Africans as fodder in the battle against a government that has already let them down. It is short-sighted and, frankly, criminal.

"While we agree that many more vaccines should be in circulation, and there should be a decentralised distribution, the regulator must be allowed to do scientific work without undue political influence. Any credible regulator has to be above the political jostling that the EFF is drawing Sahpra into."

Meanwhile, SAPS said all law enforcement agencies were on board to police the march, including ensuring that compliance with regulations is in place.

EFF leader Julius Malema defended his decision to take to the streets.

He said: "I'm looking to save the lives of our people. The more people you vaccinate, the more the economy is going open, and more jobs are going to be created."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
effsahpracoronaviruspoliticsvaccines
Lottery
One person bags R242k in the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think South Africa needs tighter restrictions to combat the third wave?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the situation is grim and needs serious measures
27% - 1831 votes
No, we cannot afford more lockdowns
34% - 2257 votes
Yes, but only in provinces where it is out of control
39% - 2629 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle

17 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle
PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance

12 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis

10 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis
PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal

05 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal
view
Rand - Dollar
14.18
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
19.83
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.94
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.74
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.7%
Gold
1,781.13
+0.1%
Silver
25.89
+0.5%
Palladium
2,599.89
+1.6%
Platinum
1,095.38
+1.1%
Brent Crude
74.81
-0.1%
Top 40
59,709
+0.4%
All Share
65,782
+0.4%
Resource 10
62,738
+1.3%
Industrial 25
86,956
-0.3%
Financial 15
12,874
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time

09 Jun

Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Tokyo Olympics
Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban

4h ago

Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban
No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go

4h ago

No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go
Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered

22 Jun

Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered
Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go

22 Jun

Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go
Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan

20 Jun

Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan
Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again

19 Jun

Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again
Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near

18 Jun

Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near
SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic

17 Jun

SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic
SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to...

17 Jun

SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to Tokyo Olympics
Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo

15 Jun

Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo
SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy

11 Jun

SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy
Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves

11 Jun

Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves
Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream...

11 Jun

Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream Olympic spot
PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics

10 Jun

PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics
Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation

07 Jun

Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation
Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida

06 Jun

Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida
Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history

05 Jun

Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history
Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'

05 Jun

Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'
Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth

04 Jun

Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth
Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit

03 Jun

Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21173.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo