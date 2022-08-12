Political parties sling mud over sewage spill in Central Karoo

24m ago

The DA claims that Central Karoo District Mayor Gayton McKenzie hired contractors to put in place a sewerage pipeline without consulting the Prince Albert Municipality or getting authorisation from council.
  • The DA claims the Patriotic Alliance's Gayton McKenzie irregularly awarded a contract for a sewage pipeline.
  • The party says "shoddy" work has left communities living in raw sewage.
  • However, McKenzie countered by saying the sewage spill was from a burst pipe.

A sewage spill in Newton Park, near Leeu-Gamka, in the Western Cape's Prince Albert municipality sparked a war of words between the DA and the Patriotic Alliance (PA).

Sharna Fernandez, the DA's constituency head in Prince Albert, took the mayor of the Central Karoo District, Gayton McKenzie, to task, claiming the sewage spill was a danger to children and the result of an irregular contract.

She claimed McKenzie hired contractors without consulting the municipality or getting authorisation from the council.

Trenches dug for pipes filling up with sewage
Incomplete, shoddy sewerage works
Fernandez claimed the contractors, "employed by McKenzie" to install a sewerage reticulation network and fix drains in the area, had left behind "slapdash and careless" work, which was a danger to the community.

Fernandez said: 

All the sites visited displayed shoddy and unfinished workmanship. Drains were left open or simply covered with rocks, and some were filled to the brim with sewage. There was no sight of a contractor while we were there, neither was there any danger tape or security personnel to alert the public to the risk of the exposed drains.

She further claimed that the municipal manager had written to the contractor, after hearing of the planned work, and requested that they submit various documents. However, this was never done, according to Fernandez.

Muddy ground caused by spilled sewage
However, in a Facebook post, McKenzie said the sewage spill was the result of a burst pipe.

"You have no shame, absolutely no shame. I am here now, and indeed the pipe burst, and it's being fixed. You left people with bucket toilets for 80 years. The contractor is on site, the work was done by members of the community and shall continue to be done by members of the community," McKenzie said.

McKenzie said the DA's statement was "very low", claiming the party had never been "bothered by our people using bucket toilets".


Read more on:
patriotic alliancepadacape townwestern capepoliticsinfrastructureservice delivery
