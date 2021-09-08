WATCH | Political parties will be allowed to campaign for November local elections, says Dlamini-Zuma

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has announced the local government elections will be held on 1 November.

Political parties will be allowed campaign, within restrictions.

The date will officially be proclaimed later this month.

At a press briefing on Wednesday, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma confirmed the date.

She said she "accepted the ConCourt's order to set aside" her October proclamation of the election date.

While the election date is set down for 1 November, a proclamation will be made on 20 September after voter registration weekend.

"We could have chosen the originally proclaimed day of the 27th of October 2021, but we have chosen the most outer date as the IEC [Electoral Commission of South Africa] indicated that it will need as much time as possible to prepare for the elections.

"These elections are important in advancing our young democracy. They mark the 21st anniversary since the establishment of a democratic local government system in our country.

"This sphere of government remains the hope of our people as the sphere closest to them and is in the coal face of service delivery," Dlamini-Zuma added.

She said political parties would be allowed campaign, within restrictions.

"We are currently on Level 3 and as the numbers go down, the president will make a determination."

Dlamini-Zuma confirmed President Cyril Ramaphosa was still busy with consultations relating to the easing of restrictions.

The IEC has reopened registration to voters and candidates for the upcoming local government elections.

This move was part of its revised election timetable and a registration weekend after the Constitutional Court dismissed its application to postpone the elections until next year.



Dlamini-Zuma said elections would for the first time be held on a Monday.

Since 1994, every election has been held on a Wednesday.

"The reason is because the IEC needs as much time within the given time period [27 October to 1 November] to be able to run the elections smoothly," she added.

Dlamini-Zuma said discussions between Ramaphosa and Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi would determine whether 1 November would be a public holiday.