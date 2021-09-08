1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Political parties will be allowed to campaign for November local elections, says Dlamini-Zuma

accreditation
Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has announced the local government elections will be held on 1 November.
  • Political parties will be allowed campaign, within restrictions.
  • The date will officially be proclaimed later this month.

It is official - the local government elections will be held on 1 November 2021.

At a press briefing on Wednesday, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma confirmed the date.

She said she "accepted the ConCourt's order to set aside" her October proclamation of the election date.

While the election date is set down for 1 November, a proclamation will be made on 20 September after voter registration weekend.

"We could have chosen the originally proclaimed day of the 27th of October 2021, but we have chosen the most outer date as the IEC [Electoral Commission of South Africa] indicated that it will need as much time as possible to prepare for the elections.

"These elections are important in advancing our young democracy. They mark the 21st anniversary since the establishment of a democratic local government system in our country.

READ | Local govt elections: Discussions around declaring 1 November a public holiday set to take place

"This sphere of government remains the hope of our people as the sphere closest to them and is in the coal face of service delivery," Dlamini-Zuma added.

She said political parties would be allowed campaign, within restrictions.

"We are currently on Level 3 and as the numbers go down, the president will make a determination."

Dlamini-Zuma confirmed President Cyril Ramaphosa was still busy with consultations relating to the easing of restrictions.

The IEC has reopened registration to voters and candidates for the upcoming local government elections.

This move was part of its revised election timetable and a registration weekend after the Constitutional Court dismissed its application to postpone the elections until next year.

Dlamini-Zuma said elections would for the first time be held on a Monday.

Since 1994, every election has been held on a Wednesday.

"The reason is because the IEC needs as much time within the given time period [27 October to 1 November] to be able to run the elections smoothly," she added.

Dlamini-Zuma said discussions between Ramaphosa and Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi would determine whether 1 November would be a public holiday.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nkosazana dlamini-zumaelectionspolitics
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The Springboks return to Rugby Championship action to take on the Wallabies this weekend. How will they fare?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Boks to win by plenty
17% - 1017 votes
The Boks will win, but it'll be tight
57% - 3368 votes
I reckon the Wallabies at home will get the win
18% - 1058 votes
It's too close to call!
8% - 477 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower

04 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower
PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence

28 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.25
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.60
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
16.84
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.50
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Gold
1,791.85
-0.1%
Silver
24.01
-1.3%
Palladium
2,229.00
-6.3%
Platinum
985.50
-1.7%
Brent Crude
71.69
-0.7%
Top 40
59,379
-1.6%
All Share
65,525
-1.5%
Resource 10
61,487
-2.4%
Industrial 25
83,900
-1.5%
Financial 15
14,118
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way

07 Sep

Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way
WATCH | First girl rugby player in Masiphumelele determined to show sport has no...

07 Sep

WATCH | First girl rugby player in Masiphumelele determined to show sport has no gender
FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery

03 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo