POLITICS THIS WEEK: Jacob Zuma and the Arms Deal, and the latest govt update on looting, unrest

The court is expected to hear an application by Jacob Zuma as to why he should be acquitted in the Arms Deal corruption case - without standing trial.

Zuma's move is part of a last-minute application for his trial to be postponed.

The government will update the country on progress in relation to the recent unrest.

The government is expected to provide an update on the aftermath of the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni assured the country that she would be giving updates on the progress made in ensuring that those behind the unrest were brought to book.

An update on the movement of petroleum products. @GCISMedia @GCIS_KZN pic.twitter.com/DOEf8Qsa9W — Department of Mineral Resources and Energy ‏ (@DMRE_ZA) July 15, 2021

Ntshavheni is, this week, expected to announce the death toll and the number of arrests made since Friday.

Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal were worst affected by the looting and riots.

Police confirmed that four people, alleged to be instigators behind the unrest, had been apprehended.

They are expected to appear in court on Monday.

South Africans are more united now than they were in the past. We will emerge out of this much stronger and more capable. We shall never be defeated because we see a united people. #MandelaDay pic.twitter.com/BaFM2W7W1q — Cyril Ramaphosa ???? #StaySafe (@CyrilRamaphosa) July 18, 2021

Meanwhile, the Pietermaritzburg High Court is expected to hear an application by incarcerated former president Jacob Zuma.

His legal team revealed that Zuma wants to testify as to why he should be acquitted in the Arms Deal corruption case - without standing trial.

The Foundation is concerned that the directions issued by the Court in PMB to hear the matter virtually are not consistent with provisions of both the CPA and the Constitution as set out below.The matter must be heard physically on the 19th or later when the country is calmer. pic.twitter.com/cTo4N6mJnz — JGZuma Foundation (Official) (@JGZ_Foundation) July 17, 2021

Zuma's move is part of his last-minute application for the trial to be postponed.

On Sunday, News24 reported that Zuma's attorney, Bethuel Thusini, had filed an application for the postponement of Zuma's trial.

The Pietermaritzburg High Court had given the go-ahead for Zuma's application be heard virtually on Monday.

The former president is fighting to be acquitted in the Arms Deal case, based on his so-called special plea that the entire NPA is unable to prosecute him because of its alleged bias and lack of independence.

Zuma previously stated that, should the court not adhere to his complaint in response to the fair trial abuses, then he would not cooperate.

The former head of state is currently serving a 15-month jail sentence at the Estcourt Correctional Services Centre in KwaZulu-Natal for contempt of court, after failing to appear before the Zondo Commission.