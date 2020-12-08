Polokwane hit: Court hears husband accused of conspiring to kill wife confessed to the crime

The Polokwane Magistrate's Court heard on Tuesday that the husband arrested for conspiring to kill his wife, confessed to the crime.

This was revealed by investigating officer Warrant Officer Gerhadus Kotze during the man's bail application hearing.

The court also heard that the man attempted suicide.

The man accused of ordering a hit on his businesswoman wife and her colleague made certain startling admissions immediately after his arrest, the Polokwane Magistrate's Court heard on Tuesday.

The revelation was made by Warrant Officer Gerhadus Kotze during the bail hearing of Thabo Stanley Leshabane, 57, and his four co-accused believed to be the "hitmen".

The four co-accused are Ndondo Buthelezi, 25, John Zulu, 30, Bhekimuzi Phiyose, 34, and Thembelani Dlamini, 30.

Kotze told magistrate Janine Ungerer that Leshabane admitted to the investigating team members that he hired the four co-accused to kill his wife Makoena Mabusela-Leshabane.

Leshabane also provided the team with a picture of his wife and described the car which the alleged "hitmen" used to travel from Gauteng to Polokwane to commit the crime.

Kotze said:

He also told them (the hitmen) that he will also be in Polokwane on the day (of the murders). He knew where the (two) deceased were going to sleep the previous night. He even put the tracker on his wife's car so he could know all the time the whereabouts of his wife.

He said Leshabane also admitted that he was having problems with his wife. He suspected that his wife was having an extra-marital affair with a "certain man".

At one stage, Leshabane reported a case to the police in which he claimed that his wife had been kidnapped by the man.

The case was not registered because the police went to the man's house and found his wife there, Kotze said.

Motivating against the granting of bail, Kotze said Leshabane attempted suicide and there was a witness who took him to hospital.

Kotze said:

He even told the witness that he no longer wants to live.

Leshabane had two previous convictions related to traffic offences and for pointing out people as "witches" in Bolobedu.

According to Kotze, Leshabane also admitted to providing money for the "hitmen" to travel from Gauteng to Polokwane.

Kotze also provided details of how the four co-accused travelled from Katlehong in Gauteng to Polokwane to commit the crime.

He said the tracker records of the car they used showed that it left Katlehong at 05:00 on the day of the murders and arrived in Polokwane just after 07:00.

While still in Katlehong, the car - registered in the name of accused number two, Zulu, as a metered taxi drive with Uber - stopped three times to apparently pick up the other co-accused.

In Polokwane, the car parked for a long time outside the lodge where Leshabane's wife and her colleague slept for the night.

The wife, Makoena Mabusela-Leshabane, 46, and her colleague Tebogo Mphuti, 35, were shot dead after viewing a business property on 10 October 2020.

Kotze said the CCTV footage obtained places the four accused on the scene.

The first to be arrested was Zulu, who took police to the other accused.

The bail hearing was expected to continue on Wednesday.

