1h ago

add bookmark

Polokwane hit: Court hears husband accused of conspiring to kill wife confessed to the crime

Russel Molefe, Correspondent
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Five men accused of murdering two Polokwane businesswomen were in the dock.
Five men accused of murdering two Polokwane businesswomen were in the dock.
Hawks
  • The Polokwane Magistrate's Court heard on Tuesday that the husband arrested for conspiring to kill his wife, confessed to the crime.
  • This was revealed by investigating officer Warrant Officer Gerhadus Kotze during the man's bail application hearing. 
  • The court also heard that the man attempted suicide.

The man accused of ordering a hit on his businesswoman wife and her colleague made certain startling admissions immediately after his arrest, the Polokwane Magistrate's Court heard on Tuesday. 

The revelation was made by Warrant Officer Gerhadus Kotze during the bail hearing of Thabo Stanley Leshabane, 57, and his four co-accused believed to be the "hitmen".

The four co-accused are Ndondo Buthelezi, 25, John Zulu, 30, Bhekimuzi Phiyose, 34, and Thembelani Dlamini, 30.

Kotze told magistrate Janine Ungerer that Leshabane admitted to the investigating team members that he hired the four co-accused to kill his wife Makoena Mabusela-Leshabane. 

READ | 2 women shot dead at point blank range in Polokwane

Leshabane also provided the team with a picture of his wife and described the car which the alleged "hitmen" used to travel from Gauteng to Polokwane to commit the crime.

Kotze said:

He also told them (the hitmen) that he will also be in Polokwane on the day (of the murders). He knew where the (two) deceased were going to sleep the previous night. He even put the tracker on his wife's car so he could know all the time the whereabouts of his wife.

He said Leshabane also admitted that he was having problems with his wife. He suspected that his wife was having an extra-marital affair with a "certain man".

At one stage, Leshabane reported a case to the police in which he claimed that his wife had been kidnapped by the man. 

The case was not registered because the police went to the man's house and found his wife there, Kotze said. 

Motivating against the granting of bail, Kotze said Leshabane attempted suicide and there was a witness who took him to hospital.

Kotze said:

He even told the witness that he no longer wants to live.

Leshabane had two previous convictions related to traffic offences and for pointing out people as "witches" in Bolobedu. 

According to Kotze, Leshabane also admitted to providing money for the "hitmen" to travel from Gauteng to Polokwane. 

Kotze also provided details of how the four co-accused travelled from Katlehong in Gauteng to Polokwane to commit the crime. 

He said the tracker records of the car they used showed that it left Katlehong at 05:00 on the day of the murders and arrived in Polokwane just after 07:00. 

While still in Katlehong, the car - registered in the name of accused number two, Zulu, as a metered taxi drive with Uber - stopped three times to apparently pick up the other co-accused. 

In Polokwane, the car parked for a long time outside the lodge where Leshabane's wife and her colleague slept for the night. 

The wife, Makoena Mabusela-Leshabane, 46, and her colleague Tebogo Mphuti, 35, were shot dead after viewing a business property on 10 October 2020. 

Kotze said the CCTV footage obtained places the four accused on the scene. 

The first to be arrested was Zulu, who took police to the other accused.

The bail hearing was expected to continue on Wednesday.

We know this was a long read and your time is precious. Did you know you can now listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
polokwanelimpopocourts
Lottery
3 Daily Lotto players bag R116k
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When assisting your child with remote learning this year, did you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Follow the school's comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) curriculum?
14% - 491 votes
Adjust the CSE curriculum to suit the family's morals?
23% - 837 votes
Ignore the schools CSE programme and do your own teaching?
63% - 2271 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
view
ZAR/USD
15.20
(-0.25)
ZAR/GBP
20.40
(-0.01)
ZAR/EUR
18.42
(-0.06)
ZAR/AUD
11.29
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.06)
Gold
1835.48
(-0.24)
Silver
24.14
(+0.55)
Platinum
1061.00
(+3.78)
Brent Crude
48.78
(+0.95)
Palladium
2336.01
(+1.71)
All Share
59419.37
(+0.80)
Top 40
54500.04
(+0.61)
Financial 15
11646.83
(+2.17)
Industrial 25
79758.36
(+0.10)
Resource 10
57015.33
(+0.70)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20336.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo