46m ago

add bookmark

Polokwane man accused of ordering hit on wife and her friend denied bail

Russel Molefe, correspondent
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The five men accused of murdering two Polokwane businesswomen.
The five men accused of murdering two Polokwane businesswomen.
Hawks
  • A man accused of ordering a hit on his businesswoman wife and her colleague in Polokwane last year has been denied bail.
  • In making its decision, the court accepted the oral evidence and a report of a police psychologist.
  • Thabo Stanley Leshabane and his four co-accused are to appear in court again in April.

A man accused of ordering a hit on his businesswoman wife and her colleague was denied bail in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court in Limpopo on Tuesday.

Magistrate Janine Ungerer found that Thabo Stanley Leshabane and his four co-accused, believed to be the "hitmen", did not prove that exceptional circumstances existed to warrant their release on bail.

The co-accused are Ndondo Buthelezi, 25, John Zulu, 30, Bhekimuzi Phiyose, 34, and Thembelani Dlamini, 30 – all from Katlehong in Gauteng.

Ungerer accepted the oral evidence and report of psychologist, Dr Precious Sedumedi, who holds the rank of colonel in the South African Police Service. In her report, Sedumedi said Leshabane was suicidal and that he was "a man who wants to remove himself from unbearable situations".

Ungerer said: "The colonel (Sedumedi) stated that the risk of suicide for accused number 5 (Leshabane) is medium to high. Leshabane is likely to employ suicide to remove himself from difficult situations."

READ | Polokwane 'hit' case delayed again as lawyer arrives late

She also referred to a report by veteran psychologist Elmarie Pieterse who assessed Leshabane and found him to be a loving person to his family, among other findings.

Families satisfied

However, Ungerer said Pieterse's report was not subjected to scrutiny in court because the defence team did not call her to testify. She also pointed out that almost all the accused made certain admissions and implicated one another.

"The only exceptional circumstances of the accused were that they have children. It is the court's view that the applicants failed to show that the State's case is weak," Ungerer said.

She immediately pointed out that the court was not tasked with determining whether the accused were guilty or not.

Leshabane, 57, is accused of being the mastermind behind a hit on his wife, Makoena Mabusela-Leshabane, 46, and her friend and colleague, Tebogo Mphuti, 35. They were followed and shot dead in Polokwane after viewing a business property on 10 October 2020.

The families of the deceased were satisfied with the outcome of the bail hearing and said it was a sign that justice would be served.

The accused are to appear in court again on 1 April 2021.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
polokwanelimpopocourtscrime
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
46% - 14352 votes
No, I will not
39% - 12163 votes
Only if it is affordable
15% - 4608 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

28 Dec 2020

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.01
(-2.29)
ZAR/GBP
20.40
(-2.21)
ZAR/EUR
18.42
(-2.25)
ZAR/AUD
11.57
(-2.59)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-2.31)
Gold
1949.49
(+0.43)
Silver
27.43
(+1.14)
Platinum
1081.50
(+0.79)
Brent Crude
50.63
(-1.37)
Palladium
2406.77
(+2.45)
All Share
60730.78
(+0.42)
Top 40
55763.70
(+0.59)
Financial 15
11500.64
(-3.01)
Industrial 25
79565.26
(+1.49)
Resource 10
61202.40
(+0.95)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov 2020

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo