42m ago

add bookmark

Polokwane municipal worker locks himself in truck, runs over officer and damages 7 vehicles

Nicole McCain
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A municipal employee in Polokwane has caused damage to seven vehicles, after running over a Law Enforcement officer.
A municipal employee in Polokwane has caused damage to seven vehicles, after running over a Law Enforcement officer.
SAPS

A Polokwane municipality employee has been arrested after he allegedly drove a municipality truck over a municipal law enforcement officer several times and damaged seven vehicles.

The 55-year-old municipal law enforcement officer was seriously injured and was admitted to hospital.

On Friday afternoon, the 36-year-old man allegedly locked himself inside the truck at the municipality's premises in Ladanna and started "manifesting violent behaviour", Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said.

"He was allegedly in possession of a dangerous weapon and threatened anyone who came closer. When other employees tried to find out what was going on, he suddenly started jerkingly driving the truck," he added.

SEE | Jaguar sports car crashes into Cape Town cafe

He allegedly drove the truck over the officer and when police officers arrived on the scene, he swerved the vehicle and damaged seven vehicles parked on the municipality's premises, including two police vehicles.

A municipal employee in Polokwane has caused damag
A municipal employee in Polokwane has caused damage to seven vehicles, after running over a Law Enforcement officer.

"He thereafter lost control of the vehicle and hit the wall of the building and got injured," Mojapelo said.

He was arrested and taken to hospital.

"The suspect will face a case of attempted murder and seven counts of malicious damage to property. The motive for this incident is unknown at this stage and police investigations are continuing."

Related Links
Hawks raids Nkomazi Municipality over alleged R27m Covid-19 tender fraud
Bank almost swindled of R500m by fake Royal Bafokeng Trust signatories
George traffic officer shooting: Suspect also shot, under police guard after chase
Read more on:
sapspolokwanedamage to propertycar accident
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you know what your baby's name means?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, we just chose one we loved
43% - 830 votes
Yes, we researched the meaning carefully
41% - 794 votes
Yes, it's a traditional family name
16% - 318 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?

6h ago

PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul 2020

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.62
(-0.12)
ZAR/GBP
23.01
(-0.05)
ZAR/EUR
20.78
(-0.03)
ZAR/AUD
12.62
(-0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.17
(-0.88)
Gold
2034.21
(+0.05)
Silver
28.28
(+0.09)
Platinum
961.50
(+0.38)
Brent Crude
44.55
(-1.53)
Palladium
2166.01
(+0.63)
All Share
56757.73
(-1.56)
Top 40
52435.65
(-1.72)
Financial 15
9897.96
(+0.10)
Industrial 25
74671.49
(-1.98)
Resource 10
58948.78
(-1.89)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Rescued sea turtle, Olaf, bounces back after NSRI rescues him in Strand

6h ago

FEEL GOOD | Rescued sea turtle, Olaf, bounces back after NSRI rescues him in Strand
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Local eight-year-old's act of kindness will melt your heart

07 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Local eight-year-old's act of kindness will melt your heart
FEEL GOOD | Joburg DJ's mom gets guard of honour after retiring from 50 years of...

06 Aug 2020

FEEL GOOD | Joburg DJ's mom gets guard of honour after retiring from 50 years of teaching
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20221.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo