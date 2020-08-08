Polokwane municipal worker locks himself in truck, runs over officer and damages 7 vehicles

A Polokwane municipality employee has been arrested after he allegedly drove a municipality truck over a municipal law enforcement officer several times and damaged seven vehicles.

The 55-year-old municipal law enforcement officer was seriously injured and was admitted to hospital.

On Friday afternoon, the 36-year-old man allegedly locked himself inside the truck at the municipality's premises in Ladanna and started "manifesting violent behaviour", Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said.

"He was allegedly in possession of a dangerous weapon and threatened anyone who came closer. When other employees tried to find out what was going on, he suddenly started jerkingly driving the truck," he added.

He allegedly drove the truck over the officer and when police officers arrived on the scene, he swerved the vehicle and damaged seven vehicles parked on the municipality's premises, including two police vehicles.

Supplied SAPS

"He thereafter lost control of the vehicle and hit the wall of the building and got injured," Mojapelo said.

He was arrested and taken to hospital.

"The suspect will face a case of attempted murder and seven counts of malicious damage to property. The motive for this incident is unknown at this stage and police investigations are continuing."