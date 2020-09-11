1h ago

Polokwane Ocean Basket owner and her mother found stabbed

Riaan Grobler
Lizette Deacon, 55, and her mother, Hettie Deacon, 70, were killed.
The owner of two Ocean Basket seafood restaurants in Polokwane, Limpopo, and her mother were found stabbed to death on Thursday evening after they had been abducted earlier.

Lizette Deacon, 55, and her mother, Hettie Deacon, 70, were reported missing on Thursday afternoon.

According to Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, police in Polokwane had launched a search for the suspects who had abducted and subsequently allegedly killed the two women on Thursday.

"It is alleged that the victims' neighbour went to visit them just after 18:00 [on Thursday] night but was shocked when he found blood traces in the house and the occupants missing. The police were called and a search operation was immediately launched."

Mojapelo said the bodies of the women were found with several stab wounds, tied inside their motor vehicle, which was found abandoned along the R37 road next to the Kushcke off-ramp.

"The motive for the killings is unknown at this stage but robbery cannot be ruled out," Mojapelo said.

Cases of two counts of murder and house robbery have been opened.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Colonel Linkie Mathebula on 064 756 8218 or call 08600 10111. 

