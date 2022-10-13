Polokwane water woes: Municipality can't meet residents' daily needs

The Polokwane municipality is unable to meet its overall total of 99 megalitres a day to satisfy the needs of residents.

Lepelle Northern Water only supply 59 megalitres in terms of the service level agreement with the municipality.

Polokwane and its surrounding areas have been experiencing water crisis for almost 11 weeks.

The Polokwane municipality in Limpopo has a water deficit and can't meet the daily needs of its residents despite the supply of 59 megalitres a day by bulk supplier Lepelle Northern Water (LNW).

The municipality needs 99 megalitres a day to satisfy residents in all 45 wards.

However, it is facing a water crisis because it cannot meet the rest of its responsibility to augment the water provision and distribution.

In an interview with News24, LNW chief executive officer Dr Cornelius Ruiters provided an overview of the technical and operational responsibilities of his organisation to supply water to Polokwane, which has faced a crisis since August this year.

READ | Gauteng's three biggest metros now hit with water cuts as reservoirs run dry while heatwave rolls on

"In terms of supply to Polokwane, we supply them with two lines in Ebenezer and Olifantspoort. We have a service level agreement to provide them with 59 megalitres per day out of the daily requirements for the city, which is 99 megalitres. So, they have to supply the rest themselves," Ruiters said.

"We provide to the [water] reservoirs – Kruger, Potgieter and others. Polokwane municipality's responsibility is to distribute inside the city.

Newsletter Weekly Climate Future Weekly An overview of the challenges and opportunities of the climate crisis, as it changes the world we know.

The municipality had previously blamed LNW for the city's severe water crisis, with the executive mayor, John Mpe, threatening to withhold a R26 million monthly payment to LNW.

However, a report prepared by the municipal manager, Thuso Nemugumoni, which News24 has seen, showed that the municipality needed additional funding of R38 million to deal with its own water deficit.

The additional funding would be used to complete its own two schemes – the Seshego Water Treatment Water Project and Seshego/Bloodriver Wellfields – which had total funding of R265 million in 2019, but the money has been depleted.

Municipal spokesperson, Thipa Selala, has confirmed that the municipality has been facing a water deficit.

However, he said that some of the "immediate goals" that were promised by the executive mayor had been achieved.

He said boreholes that were not in operation were brought back into the system to improve water levels.