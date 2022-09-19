1h ago

Pongola horror crash: KZN government delegation to attend truck driver's court hearing

Nicole McCain
A horrific crash claimed the lives of 19 school pupils and two adults in northern KwaZulu-Natal.
A horrific crash claimed the lives of 19 school pupils and two adults in northern KwaZulu-Natal.
PHOTO: Twitter/@VehicleTrackerz
  • A truck driver accused of causing an accident in Pongola that killed 19 children and two adults is expected to appear in court.
  • A high-level provincial government delegation is expected to attend the proceedings.
  • The delegation also plans to meet with affected families and schools.

A truck driver is expected to appear in court in connection with charges that stem from a crash on the N2 in Pongola, KwaZulu-Natal on Friday that claimed the lives of 19 children and two adults who were travelling in a bakkie.

A high-level provincial government delegation is expected to be at the Pongola Magistrate's Court to attend the proceedings on Monday.

The delegation, led by KwaZulu-Natal acting premier Nomagugu Simelane, is expected to include Transport, Community Safety, and Liaison MEC Sipho Hlomuka and acting Education MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi.

READ | Pongola horror crash 'another sad moment for' SA - Ramaphosa sends condolences to pupils' families

They are expected to meet the families of the deceased afterward, and visit four schools affected by the tragedy.

Simelane said:

As part of the interventions, we are bringing with us all government agencies to assist with forensic investigation and to assist with social relief. The Department of Social Development, working with the Department of Education, will also attend to social services to assist learners and teachers in the affected schools. We will also engage the community of Pongola to find long-lasting solutions to end such tragic incidents.

"The truck was travelling from Piet Retief to [Pongola] and police have opened a case of culpable homicide and negligent driving," the department added.

The community said it had previously raised concerns about reckless truck driving on the N2.


