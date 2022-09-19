Pongola horror crash: KZN government delegation to attend truck driver's court hearing

- A truck driver accused of causing an accident in Pongola that killed 19 children and two adults is expected to appear in court.
- A high-level provincial government delegation is expected to attend the proceedings.
- The delegation also plans to meet with affected families and schools.
A truck driver is expected to appear in court in connection with charges that stem from a crash on the N2 in Pongola, KwaZulu-Natal on Friday that claimed the lives of 19 children and two adults who were travelling in a bakkie.
A high-level provincial government delegation is expected to be at the Pongola Magistrate's Court to attend the proceedings on Monday.
The delegation, led by KwaZulu-Natal acting premier Nomagugu Simelane, is expected to include Transport, Community Safety, and Liaison MEC Sipho Hlomuka and acting Education MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi.
They are expected to meet the families of the deceased afterward, and visit four schools affected by the tragedy.
Simelane said:
"The truck was travelling from Piet Retief to [Pongola] and police have opened a case of culpable homicide and negligent driving," the department added.
The community said it had previously raised concerns about reckless truck driving on the N2.