Pongola horror crash: Truck driver 'must languish in jail' - KZN acting premier

Increased law enforcement and speedbumps are among some of the proposed measures for the deadly N2 Pongola strip.

Nineteen pupils and two adults were killed in a crash between a truck and a bakkie on the strip on Friday.

The SA National Roads Agency, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula and KwaZulu-Natal's acting premier plan to discuss interventions.

Beefed up law enforcement visibility and speedbumps on the deadly N2 Pongola strip were among the measures KwaZulu-Natal acting premier Nomagugu Simelane called for after a horror crash on Friday between a truck and a bakkie left 19 children and two adults dead.

Simelane made the call on Monday night after visiting the deceased's families.

She said the 28-year-old truck driver, Sibusiso Siyaya, who appeared in court on Monday on a culpable homicide charge, should be charged with murder instead.

"Upon inspecting the accident scene and receiving a technical briefing on what might have been the cause of accident, we are convinced that it's tantamount to murder and the driver should [be] charged as such," Simelane said.

She said:

Families will never ever be able to see their children and he too must languish in jail. We will leave that to the courts but it should not be a culpable homicide case.

She added that an example had to be set to "teach others a lesson through him".



Siyaya appeared in the Pongola Magistrate's Court on Monday and the case was postponed to 26 September. Simelane said the government would meet with the South African National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral) "to discuss the issue of expanding the N2 Pongola strip".

"Extending the road would be a long project that could take years. Immediate interventions would be to erect speed humps, [and] increase law enforcement working with the Provincial Road Traffic Inspectorate and local traffic officers."

She said Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Sipho Hlomuka would meet Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula this week and "put this issue on the agenda".

She said:

We cannot sit and relax while the trucks are terrorising communities and other road users in Pongola. We will also be meeting with truck companies for them to deal with their drivers who are bullying other roads users.

She added that the government would also engage with families as they bury their loved ones.



"We brought with us all relevant government entities, including the Road Accident Fund which will assist family members with claims, but we will intervene as government and assist in the funeral arrangements.

"Our teams will be here to talk to families and see whether they are willing to do a mass funeral. Of course, this will be in agreement with all families because we are cognisant of their cultural and religious beliefs," she said.



