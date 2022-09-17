10m ago

add bookmark

Pongola residents blame reckless truck driving for crash that claimed lives of 19 pupils

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The horrific truck crash that killed 19 school pupils and two adults in northern KwaZulu-Natal
The horrific truck crash that killed 19 school pupils and two adults in northern KwaZulu-Natal
@VehicleTrackerz
  • Pongola residents say that the horror accident that claimed the lives of 19 school children was bound to happen.
  • The community has raised concerns before about reckless truck driving on the N2.
  • Police embarked on a manhunt for the truck driver believed to be responsible for the accident.

The horrific truck crash that killed 19 school pupils and two adults in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Friday was bound to happen, the local community in the area have said. 

Residents of Pongola say recklessness by truck drivers who travel on the N2 has become commonplace.

On Friday, 19 school pupils and two adults lost their lives after a truck, travelling in the oncoming lane while overtaking another truck, crashed into a Toyota Hilux bakkie transporting the children on the N2.

The pupils were between the ages five and 12. Reports indicate that the two adults were the bakkie driver and another passenger.

The truck driver involved in the crash has since been arrested after handing himself over to police on Saturday. He initially fled the scene.

Concerned resident Adrian Chaning-Pearce told News24 that the main issue was the destruction of the rail and ports in the area, which have led to coal being transported by road.

"[Truck] drivers just drive however they want to, and some of the truck companies don’t pay their drivers properly, they pay per load," he added.

Irrespective of the endless concerns raised about the road, law enforcement remained outdated, Chaning-Pearce said.

READ | 19 school kids killed in collision between bakkie and truck in KZN

"Pongola communities using and living along the N2 are being terrorised, and [there have been warnings] that there will be problems. We have stated to the authorities that [what has happened] was only a matter of time."

The KwaZulu-Natal traffic department said that in the footage of the accident circulating, the truck is seen speeding excessively, overtaking on a double barrier line, and clearly violating all traffic regulations.

"The truck was travelling from Piet Retief to [Pongola] and police have opened a case of culpable homicide and negligent driving," the department said.

Transport MEC Sipho Hlomuka said an investigative team had worked around the clock to arrest the truck driver.

"It is clear that the truck driver violated all the laws in the book. This is the kind of behaviour that is causing fatal crashes and it is unacceptable. The driver must face the music and we will be monitoring developments in this case.

"There is no excuse for such driver behaviour. It is painful that the death toll has now increased to 21. Once again, we wish to send our deepest condolences to all affected families, other fellow learners, teachers and members of the school governing bodies," he said.

Hlomuka also called for calm after one truck was torched by angry residents and other vehicles stoned on the N2 in Pongola on Friday night. 

Police and members of the South African National Defence Force are currently monitoring the situation in the area.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
department of transportsipho hlomukapongolakwazulu- natalaccidentscrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How do you feel about the decision to send Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies and team dietician Zeenat Simjee home from Argentina after reports of their alleged affair?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Another Jantjies scandal? They need to drop him for good
69% - 6438 votes
The Springbok camp is overreacting, these things happen
7% - 645 votes
They should've dealt with it after the Rugby Championship
9% - 885 votes
Infidelity isn't a crime, I'm done with the morality police
15% - 1362 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?

6h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?
PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court

10 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA

03 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

27 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope

26 Aug

PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.61
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.12
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.64
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.92
-0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,675.40
0.0%
Silver
19.58
0.0%
Palladium
2,139.00
0.0%
Platinum
910.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
91.35
+0.6%
Top 40
60,014
-1.6%
All Share
66,584
-1.5%
Resource 10
61,433
-0.5%
Industrial 25
81,582
-2.3%
Financial 15
14,458
-1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | 'Passionate and solution-driven' Cape Town principal given lifetime...

5h ago

FEEL GOOD | 'Passionate and solution-driven' Cape Town principal given lifetime achievement award
Discipline is 'the hallmark of all success', says Limpopo's top principal

13 Sep

Discipline is 'the hallmark of all success', says Limpopo's top principal
Pretoria women turn rubbish dump into vegetable garden

10 Sep

Pretoria women turn rubbish dump into vegetable garden
Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first

02 Sep

Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22258.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo