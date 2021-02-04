59m ago

Popcru statement on mismanagement of Covid-19 cases in prisons reckless, says correctional services

Lwandile Bhengu
Correctional service officers and prisoners at the Johannesburg Correctional Services centre.
Denzil Maregele, Gallo Images
  • The Department of Correctional Services said its Covid-19 recovery rate was at 94.60%.
  • It refuted allegations by union Popcru it was battling high levels of infections.
  • The department labelled statements by the union as reckless and "humiliating for a union representing workers".

The Department of Correctional Services has labelled a recent statement by union Popcru about the national commissioner of correctional services, Arthur Fraser, as reckless and "humiliating for a union representing workers".

On Thursday, Popcru held a media briefing calling for the removal of the former State Security Agency (SSA) boss, alleging untrained warders were being appointed, excluding experienced ones and the prison system was failing to manage its Covid-19 cases. 

In a statement following Popcru's briefing, the department said statements made during the briefing were an attempt to endanger Fraser. 

"No amount of threats will deter Mr Fraser from adhering to all prescripts governing the public services and he will not allow impunity and capture of certain sections in the department by any organisations or individuals," it added. 

"It has to be noted that the fabricated assertions by Popcru are nothing new as they were peddled weeks ago. They are now being emphasised so that they will start to sound like facts, whereas, they remain misrepresentations deliberately orchestrated to undermine the authority of the accounting officer." 

ALSO READ | Call to axe prisons boss Arthur Fraser amid claims of him giving jobs to untrained warders

The department refuted claims it was struggling to manage Covid-19 outbreaks in prisons, saying it had a recovery rate of 94.6 %

"Active cases are only standing at 349, comprising 150 inmates and 199 officials. This demonstrates the resilience that we continue to reinforce in protecting those in our care," it said.

On the staffing allegations, the department said: "DCS is strongly rejecting false assertions that trained warders have been dumped for untrained people. This narrative is only meant to cause confusion and undermine the name of the institution, unjustly."

On the termination of learnership contracts, it added: "The termination of the learners' contracts was in line with Clause 12.1 of GPSSBC Resolution 2 of 2009 (to which Popcru is a signatory), which states that learners must be appointed on contract for the duration of the leadership period."

Read more on:
poprcuarthur frasercorrectional services
