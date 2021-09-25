2h ago

add bookmark

Popcru wants more protection for SAPS as it laments increase in cops being killed

accreditation
Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
SAPS officers
SAPS officers
Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty
  • Popcru has expressed concern over the increasing number of officers being killed.
  • The union held a two-day central executive committee meeting on Thursday and Friday.
  • According to Popcru, there is a need to formulate a protective and preventative strategy that includes an inclusive approach.

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) has expressed concern over the increasing number of police officers killed, saying they were tired of burying colleagues and attending annual memorial services.

The union expressed its concern during a two-day central executive committee (CEC) meeting held on Thursday and Friday under the theme "30 years of Working-Class Consciousness, Defending Workers Rights and Building a Self-Sustainable Union".

According to the union, a concrete plan and measures were needed in ensuring the men and women in blue were protected.

"As it stands, there are high possibilities that a police station is being attacked or an officer is losing their life at the hands of criminal elements daily," the union said in a statement on Saturday.

Besides police killings, the union also raised several points such as Covid-19 vaccination, collective bargaining and state capture.

READ | There's something wrong with SA where killing police officers is the norm: Cele

News24 earlier reported that Minister of Police Bheki Cele, speaking during a fallen officer's funeral, said there was total silence in the country when officers were killed.

"There are countries where if you bury three police officers in a single weekend, there would be real and loud outcries. Here this is becoming normal. There is something wrong with us South Africans... something needs to be fixed in us South Africans. The system needs to be fixed and tightened against criminals.

"We are too soft on criminals. South Africa needs to change and say, 'not in our name,' where criminals are better than the victims of crime," Cele said.

Recent killings

In September, News24 reported that a 35-year-old sergeant was gunned down in Eerste River after allegedly being hijacked. He was shot in the neck and transported to a nearby hospital, where he died.

In addition, in the same week, the publication reported that a 41-year-old off-duty police officer was shot dead in Parow, Cape Town.

ALSO READ | Cele visits family of slain Tembisa cop

According to Popcru, widows of deceased police officers found it hard to survive after losing their partners as the death allowances did not cover their essential needs.

The union also lamented the "meagre" danger allowance officers received.

Popcru further said there was a need to urgently formulate a "protective and preventative strategy that included an inclusive approach".

"There must be improved exertions to better understand why police officers continue to be killed in South Africa, as well as to formulate and recommend preventative, interventionist, and protective strategies and measures to reduce the number of officers being killed yearly. 

"A policing indaba is of paramount importance to streamline and reshape the criminal justice system for the sake of accountability and, how the system works as a whole inclusive of other departments such as justice, prosecution and correctional services, and plans are afoot to conclude its realisation," the union concluded.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
popcrusapscrime
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you ever purchased a fake luxury/designer item?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I believed it was authentic
7% - 221 votes
Yes, I didn't want to spend that much money on the original item
20% - 655 votes
No, I always shop at reputable stores
14% - 454 votes
No, I don't wear designer clothing
60% - 1969 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help

14h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help
PODCAST | My Only Story: The boys' school, the water polo teacher and the creepy WhatsApp messages

23 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: The boys' school, the water polo teacher and the creepy WhatsApp messages
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools

16 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.92
-1.1%
Rand - Pound
20.40
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.48
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.83
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,750.56
0.0%
Silver
22.43
0.0%
Palladium
1,974.50
0.0%
Platinum
987.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
78.09
+1.1%
Top 40
57,643
0.0%
All Share
64,049
0.0%
Resource 10
57,254
0.0%
Industrial 25
82,879
0.0%
Financial 15
14,316
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
PICS | Endangered humpback dolphins, seven killer whales spotted in False Bay

22 Sep

PICS | Endangered humpback dolphins, seven killer whales spotted in False Bay
FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers feed one million mouths since start of pandemic

22 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers feed one million mouths since start of pandemic
WATCH | The sky's the limit: Pilot delivers essential supplies to remote SA...

21 Sep

WATCH | The sky's the limit: Pilot delivers essential supplies to remote SA communities
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21265.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo