46m ago

add bookmark

Popo Molefe, not the ANC NEC, had the power to act against Prasa corruption - Duarte

Qaanitah Hunter
Jessie Duarte (Palesa Dlamini/City Press)
Jessie Duarte (Palesa Dlamini/City Press)

  • The ANC has confirmed a claim by former Prasa board chairperson Popo Molefe that tipped the party's top six off of rampant corruption at Prasa. 
  • But ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte said Molefe had the power to take action against the corruption at the state owned entity. 
  • Duarte said the ANC had nothing to hide and would respond to the Zondo commission of inquiry.

ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte said former Prasa board chairperson Popo Molefe, not the ANC, had the powers to act against corruption at Prasa. 

Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday, Duarte said the party would respond to the Zondo commission of inquiry investigating state capture where Molefe alleged the ANC top six ignored widespread corruption at Prasa when he reported it to them in 2015. 

"One of the things that became quite clear is that the power to take action in terms of the King report and in terms of the Criminal Procedure Act, as well as in terms of the Companies Act was solely in his hands and with him; and at times in consultation or after consultation with the minister who was the shareholder," Duarte said. 

She confirmed that the then ANC top-six led by former president Jacob Zuma was approached by Molefe who raised corruption allegations against implicated former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana and others. 

He testified before the commission how the Prasa board found corruption in a tender process for its Braamfontein depot's modernisation to the tune of R2 billion. 

"At the time he came to us, much of what he said was based on what he had heard from someone else," Duarte said. 

READ MORE | Unfit to govern: Popo Molefe and Raymond Zondo's scathing indictment of the ANC

She said Molefe had the power to act on the matter. 

"The people responsible was him and the board at the time. They had the power to act, really." 

Molefe told the Zondo commission he had tipped off the ANC's top six about rampant corruption at Prasa and they promised to get back to him, but never did. 

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said it would be interesting to hear from the ANC leadership on the matter. 

"When they come here, I want to know what they did. We are all aware about what is in the public domain about Prasa and other SOEs, and it would appear these things do not start just now. And it is only proper that this commission should ask the question to some of these people: 'Where were you and what did you do about this'?"

Duarte said the ANC's lawyers were looking at the matter. 

"We will respond to the Zondo commission. That's where we will fully answer. There's nothing to hide," she said. 


Related Links
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo: 'We need something quite drastic to stop corruption'
WATCH | Prasa back in the spotlight as commission of inquiry into state capture resumes
Lockdown: Prasa to resume limited services on Wednesday, 4 lines to operate nationally
Read more on:
ancprasapopo molefejessie duartecorruption
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
South Africa has over 150 000 Covid-19 cases. Do you know someone who has been infected?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I do
25% - 1044 votes
Yes, more than one person
23% - 946 votes
No I don't
52% - 2162 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.01
(+0.07)
ZAR/GBP
21.27
(-0.10)
ZAR/EUR
19.18
(-0.00)
ZAR/AUD
11.78
(-0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.18)
Gold
1766.58
(-0.05)
Silver
17.92
(-0.36)
Platinum
822.00
(+0.43)
Brent Crude
42.09
(+1.84)
Palladium
1902.01
(+0.31)
All Share
53787.72
(-1.06)
Top 40
49570.88
(-1.20)
Financial 15
10002.37
(-0.31)
Industrial 25
75233.15
(-0.33)
Resource 10
49979.54
(-2.56)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | How plans for a glamorous matric dance changed to feeding hungry mouths

01 Jul

FEEL GOOD | How plans for a glamorous matric dance changed to feeding hungry mouths
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | Lockdown: Cape Town domestic worker feeds hungry children in her community

30 Jun

WATCH | Lockdown: Cape Town domestic worker feeds hungry children in her community
WATCH | Cape Town couple open 'pavement library' that offers free books to locals...

29 Jun

WATCH | Cape Town couple open 'pavement library' that offers free books to locals during lockdown
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20182.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo