Popular Cape Town TV chef and cookbook author Florence 'Aunty Flori' Schrikker dies, aged 67

Malibongwe Dayimani
Koelsoem Kamalie and her cooking partner Flori Schrikker.
PHOTO: VIA
  • Beloved Bonteheuwel cook and author Florence "Flori" Schrikker has died.
  • Schrikker was the co-host of the popular Flori en Koelsoem se Kosse show alongside the late Koelsoem "Koeli" Kamalie.
  • Ward 50 Bonteheuwel councillor Angus McKenzie described Schrikker as a stalwart of Bonteheuwel and a hero.

Popular television cooking show host and author Florence "Flori" Schrikker has died at the age of 67.

Schrikker was the co-host of the popular Flori en Koelsoem se Kosse show alongside the late Koelsoem "Koeli" Kamalie.

Schrikker, affectionately known as Aunty Flori, died five months after Kamalie, who died in April, aged 72.

Ward 50 Bonteheuwel councillor Angus McKenzie described Flori as a stalwart of Bonteheuwel and a hero who would be sorely missed for her amazing heart, giving nature and the amazing dishes she cooked.

"As a community, we are comforted by the fact that they will be serving the heavens with some of the best cuisines. Aunty Flori passing is a huge shock to the community and, in our sadness, we want to thank her family for sharing her, her talents and her love with each and every one of us. Rest in Peace, Aunty Flori," said Mckenzie.

According to the Daily Voice, Schrikker and Kamalie released their first cookbook in March 2016, called Kook Saam Kaaps, and were a firm favourite with the newspaper's recipe column, Cooksisters.

