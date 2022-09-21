1h ago

Popular car performance guru Chad Wentzel bludgeoned to death

Chad Wentzel.
Chad Wentzel.
Screengrab/YouTube

The owner of a popular high-end car performance, customisation and repair workshop in Gauteng was bludgeoned to death, allegedly by a staff member, this week. 

Although police were unable to provide News24 with details about the victim, The Citizen first reported Chad Wentzel, the owner of Sportech, had been killed on Monday.

In the article, it was reported the incident happened at Wentzel's workshop in the Longmeadow Business Estate, Modderfontein, Johannesburg. It is alleged Wentzel was killed by one of his employees.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said police were investigating a case of murder, adding the victim was hit with a hammer.

The suspect fled the scene and no arrests have been made, added Sello.

Wentzel founded Sportech in the 1990s and was a popular character on the motor scene.

Peers and industry followers have expressed their shock and sent condolences on social media after his death was confirmed.


Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrime and courts
