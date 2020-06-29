42m ago

Popular Durban pharmacy Sparkport reports Covid-19 case at Overport branch

Kaveel Singh
The popular Sparkport Group of Pharmacies in Durban reported a case of Covid-19 at its Overport branch over the weekend.

"On behalf of Sparkport Management and directors, we would like to confirm that we have one staff member test positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, 28 June at our Overport branch. We confirm that our staff member in question, has been off sick for the last week and hence not been at work," the group said in a statement.

The premises were closed for deep cleansing, the company said.

"We would like to place on record that the store was closed for fogging and sanitising of the entire premises. All staff who have been in contact with the affected staff member have also gone for Covid-19 testing and we await their results."

Closed

Sparkport is not the only pharmacy group to have a branch closed because of Covid-19.

Dis-Chem in Ballito Junction mall was closed almost a month ago after a staffer tested positive.

At the time, Dis-Chem said the risk of infection was limited to just the one staff member thanks to rigorous preventative health and safety protocols.

News24 reported that the group had worked with the Department of Health throughout lockdown.

In mid-April, News24 also reported that 24 staff members at the Dis-Chem branch at Retail Park, Boksburg tested positive for Covid-19.

