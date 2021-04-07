29m ago

Popular gospel singer Dr Tumi and his wife arrested over R1.5m fraud scandal

Nicole McCain
Gospel musician Dr Tumi and his wife were arrested for alleged fraud of around R1.5 million.
PHOTO: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Gospel musician Dr Tumi and his wife have been arrested for allegedly defrauding the National Lotteries Board of around R1.5 million.

The Hawks arrested them in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Tumisang Victor Makweya, 39, and his wife Kgaogelo Sara Makweya, 36, who were listed as committee members at a non-profit organisation, allegedly submitted altered grant application documents to the National Lotteries Board for the approval of funds on projects in 2018, Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said.

It is alleged that the couple, together with co-accused Chistopher Tshivule, 46, and Thomas Ndadza, 48, altered information on the documents in September 2018, which led to the transfer of more than R1.5 million into a private bank account.

Mulamu added:

The couple allegedly benefitted approximately R760 000 from the funds. They handed themselves in at the Johannesburg office, escorted by their attorney, and were subsequently charged for fraud.

The Makweyas appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court the day of their arrest and were each released on R3 000 bail. Tshivule and Ndadza were released on R5 000 bail each.

The case was postponed to 7 May.

Read more on:
national lotteries boardhawksdr tumifraudcrime
