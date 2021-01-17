Popular Motsweding FM radio jock KB Molopyane dies

Motsweding FM DJ Kabelo (KB) Molopyane has died, according to a social media post by the radio station on Sunday.

Ke ka kutlobotlhoko go latola Kabelo Daniel Molopyane ?? o tlogetseng lefatshe le le ka kwano mosong ono!



A Modimo le Badimo ba go amogele. ????



https://t.co/xUTFqLxWZa pic.twitter.com/sxYnZAisf8 — Motsweding FM (@motswedingfm) January 17, 2021

The 45-year-old joined the station in 2002, where he presented weekday primetime shows. He was the voice of the Weekend Breakfast, Top 30 and Party-Time.

Guys I'm shattered at the death of Kabelo "KB" Molopyane. Much as I knew he was sick but I never expected him to drop the mic like this. May the soul of KB RIP. His family must find strength, @motswedingfm Sports team and the entire station be consoled. Listener have lost talent. pic.twitter.com/rsgVFAMFLR — Mathews_mpete (@MathewsMpete) January 17, 2021

He was also a sports commentator, covering soccer, rugby and cricket.

Heartbroken to hear about the demise of Motsweding FM radio presenter and DJ, Kabelo Molopyane. Sincere condolences to the family, friends & supporters. #RIPKabeloMolopyane pic.twitter.com/si6f2GCdVt — Katlego Maseng ?? (@KatlegoMaseng1) January 17, 2021

The radio DJ first took to the air in Soshanguve Community Radio station in 1997 and Mafisa FM in 2000.



I can vividly remember Benny Boogy Eyes introducing KB Molopyane on his 1st day on @motswedingfm in 2002, it was on friday afternoon... ?????? RIP Makabaza... pic.twitter.com/xWSM7HevHe — MOROLONG (@Roxino_Lemza) January 17, 2021



