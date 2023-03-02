Popular Tshwane club deletes 'immoral' advert encouraging students to spend NSFAS allowances on booze

A popular nightclub in Pretoria has come under attack following a social media advert encouraging students to use their NSFAS allowance on alcohol.

In a statement, NSFAS condemned the club for marketing to the students.

The nightclub has since deleted the post and apologised for the "unauthorised marketing."

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has berated a popular Tshwane nightclub, Europa Lounge, following an advert posted on social media encouraging students to spend their allowances on alcohol at the establishment.



In a statement on Wednesday, NFSAS said it had been made aware of "a disturbing advertising stunt" by Europa Lounge, which is situated in Sunnyside.

"The establishment is offering discounted prices on alcoholic beverages, using the tagline NSFAS INGENILE," NSFAS said.

Ingenile means "the money is in" in Zulu.

The Europa Lounge advert has since been deleted.

NSFAS said that it condemned the advert "in the strongest form".

"This reckless behaviour not only perpetuates undue use of the NSFAS allowance by its beneficiaries, however, it also counters the efforts by the scheme to instil financial responsibility to its beneficiaries," it said.

"The entity will take the necessary legal steps to ensure that Europa is held accountable.



"The allowances disbursed to NSFAS beneficiaries is intended to help students from poor backgrounds with food, transport (where necessary), learning material, and other living expenses."

NSFAS board chairperson Ernest Khosa visited the nightclub to meet the owners.

"We met the owners. We told the owners it's illegal. Not only is it illegal, but it is also immoral, actually utterly immoral, and this cannot be tolerated at all," Khosa said.

He added that the owners had apologised and withdrawn the "unauthorised marketing."

Europa Lounge posted a statement on its Facebook page, which read:



There is a flyer in circulation promoting an event at Europa regarding a student financial aid scheme, NO EVENT of such nature is happening on our premises. We do not condone or encourage any events of this nature. We sincerely apologise to our customers & various stakeholders affected by the unauthorised marketing that occurred.



