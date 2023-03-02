19m ago

Share

Popular Tshwane club deletes 'immoral' advert encouraging students to spend NSFAS allowances on booze

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Europa lounge in Tshwane.
Europa lounge in Tshwane.
Google StreetView © 2022
  • A popular nightclub in Pretoria has come under attack following a social media advert encouraging students to use their NSFAS allowance on alcohol.
  • In a statement, NSFAS condemned the club for marketing to the students.
  • The nightclub has since deleted the post and apologised for the "unauthorised marketing."

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has berated a popular Tshwane nightclub, Europa Lounge, following an advert posted on social media encouraging students to spend their allowances on alcohol at the establishment.

In a statement on Wednesday, NFSAS said it had been made aware of "a disturbing advertising stunt" by Europa Lounge, which is situated in Sunnyside.

"The establishment is offering discounted prices on alcoholic beverages, using the tagline NSFAS INGENILE," NSFAS said.

Ingenile means "the money is in" in Zulu.

The Europa Lounge advert has since been deleted.

NSFAS said that it condemned the advert "in the strongest form".

"This reckless behaviour not only perpetuates undue use of the NSFAS allowance by its beneficiaries, however, it also counters the efforts by the scheme to instil financial responsibility to its beneficiaries," it said.

Europa Lounge
The Europa Lounge advert that has since been deleted.

"The entity will take the necessary legal steps to ensure that Europa is held accountable.

"The allowances disbursed to NSFAS beneficiaries is intended to help students from poor backgrounds with food, transport (where necessary), learning material, and other living expenses."

NSFAS board chairperson Ernest Khosa visited the nightclub to meet the owners.

READ | Student protest comes as surprise to Wits University after financial 'concessions made'

"We met the owners. We told the owners it's illegal. Not only is it illegal, but it is also immoral, actually utterly immoral, and this cannot be tolerated at all," Khosa said.

He added that the owners had apologised and withdrawn the "unauthorised marketing."

Europa Lounge posted a statement on its Facebook page, which read:

There is a flyer in circulation promoting an event at Europa regarding a student financial aid scheme, NO EVENT of such nature is happening on our premises. We do not condone or encourage any events of this nature. We sincerely apologise to our customers & various stakeholders affected by the unauthorised marketing that occurred.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nsfaspretoriagautengeducation
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
The 2023 Fourmula One season starts this weekend. Who is your favourite to win the driver's championship this year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Max Verstappen
53% - 538 votes
Lewis Hamilton
21% - 211 votes
Charles Leclerc
15% - 152 votes
George Russell
4% - 40 votes
None of the above. We're in for a surprise!
7% - 74 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Budget bombshells, Orlando Pirates Derby shivers and UCT chaos

24 Feb

LISTEN | Budget bombshells, Orlando Pirates Derby shivers and UCT chaos
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.19
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
21.77
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
19.33
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.24
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Platinum
958.74
+1.2%
Palladium
1,428.99
-0.1%
Gold
1,832.68
-0.2%
Silver
20.77
-1.1%
Brent Crude
84.31
+1.0%
Top 40
71,462
-1.6%
All Share
77,454
-1.5%
Resource 10
66,102
-0.9%
Industrial 25
103,253
-2.0%
Financial 15
16,493
-1.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing...

28 Feb

These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing but a number
Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain

28 Feb

Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain
Group of Heideveld children get first sailing experience thanks to Little Optimist...

28 Feb

Group of Heideveld children get first sailing experience thanks to Little Optimist Sailing Academy
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future

1h ago

WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future
The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score

1h ago

The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score
Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new...

28 Feb

Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new opportunity
Only 36% of South Africans have a retirement fund, and only 7% of retirees feel...

27 Feb

Only 36% of South Africans have a retirement fund, and only 7% of retirees feel well prepared for it - survey
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23054.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo