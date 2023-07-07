8m ago

Share

Popular West Coast seafood restaurant Muisbosskerm gutted in early morning fire

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Popular Western Cape open-air seafood restaurant Muisbosskerm caught fire just before 04:00 on Friday morning.
Popular Western Cape open-air seafood restaurant Muisbosskerm caught fire just before 04:00 on Friday morning.
Twitter/@cornedupreez1
  • A fire has caused severe damage to the popular restaurant Muisbosskerm in Lambert's Bay, along the West Coast. 
  • The fire broke out in the early hours of Friday morning.
  • The restaurant owners say they intend to rebuild as soon as possible. 

Muisbosskerm, a popular open-air seafood restaurant in Lamberts Bay in the Western Cape, caught fire just before 04:00 on Friday morning.

Bertus Senekal, chief fire officer at the West Coast District Municipality, said officers who responded to the incident reported that almost half of the structure was "fully engulfed in flames" on their arrival, with the "part built from organic material" most affected.

Some of the structure remains intact.

Senekal said the cause of the fire was still being investigated, but authorities suspect an electrical fault following a function at the restaurant on Thursday night.

No one was injured in the blaze.

Muisbosskerm co-owner Charlotte Turner said about half of the restaurant had sustained damage.

"We are extremely shocked. We're devastated. But we are very determined to rebuild as soon as possible," she said, adding that the business would be closed this weekend.

READ | Fire destroys over 70 homes, leaving 200 people destitute in informal settlement in Cape Town

Locals took to social media to express their sympathies and worry that the closure may affect the local tourism industry.

"This is a very sad day for Lamberts Bay as many guests come to us just to visit Muisbosskerm," one social media user posted.

Others said the restaurant provides some of the best seafood in the area.

"This was one of the best beachside fish restaurants in South Africa," another user said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
muisbosskermcape townwestern capefire
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What's your view on the recent survey showing 62% of South Africans believe most politicians are corrupt?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Sounds pretty accurate
24% - 2369 votes
Expected a higher number
74% - 7305 votes
SA corruption is exaggerated
2% - 154 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

04 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

03 Jul

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.96
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
24.22
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
20.69
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.62
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Platinum
907.48
+0.0%
Palladium
1,240.19
+0.6%
Gold
1,923.73
+0.7%
Silver
22.86
+0.6%
Brent Crude
76.52
-0.2%
Top 40
69,342
+0.8%
All Share
74,659
+0.7%
Resource 10
61,172
+1.7%
Industrial 25
103,223
+0.4%
Financial 15
15,967
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Your business needs an upgrade: 6 reasons why Mac will work for your team

06 Jul

Your business needs an upgrade: 6 reasons why Mac will work for your team
WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together

04 Jul

WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together
WATCH: 90% of South Africans don’t save enough for retirement

04 Jul

WATCH: 90% of South Africans don’t save enough for retirement
WATCH: How to ramp up your business' e-commerce growth

04 Jul

WATCH: How to ramp up your business' e-commerce growth
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo