Popular West Coast seafood restaurant Muisbosskerm gutted in early morning fire

A fire has caused severe damage to the popular restaurant Muisbosskerm in Lambert's Bay, along the West Coast.

The fire broke out in the early hours of Friday morning.

The restaurant owners say they intend to rebuild as soon as possible.

Muisbosskerm, a popular open-air seafood restaurant in Lamberts Bay in the Western Cape, caught fire just before 04:00 on Friday morning.

Bertus Senekal, chief fire officer at the West Coast District Municipality, said officers who responded to the incident reported that almost half of the structure was "fully engulfed in flames" on their arrival, with the "part built from organic material" most affected.

Some of the structure remains intact.

Senekal said the cause of the fire was still being investigated, but authorities suspect an electrical fault following a function at the restaurant on Thursday night.

No one was injured in the blaze.

Muisbosskerm co-owner Charlotte Turner said about half of the restaurant had sustained damage.

"We are extremely shocked. We're devastated. But we are very determined to rebuild as soon as possible," she said, adding that the business would be closed this weekend.

Locals took to social media to express their sympathies and worry that the closure may affect the local tourism industry.

"This is a very sad day for Lamberts Bay as many guests come to us just to visit Muisbosskerm," one social media user posted.

Others said the restaurant provides some of the best seafood in the area.



"This was one of the best beachside fish restaurants in South Africa," another user said.



