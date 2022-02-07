45m ago

Porsche driver accused of running over André Piehl out on warning until next court date

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
André Piehl was riding in Lanseria on Saturday morning, when a Porsche driver allegedly crashed into him.
André Piehl was riding in Lanseria on Saturday morning, when a Porsche driver allegedly crashed into him.
PHOTO: Supplied
  • Kabelo Nyatlo is alleged to have driven the Porsche which crashed into two cyclists in Lanseria last month.
  • André Piehl, a Famous Brands executive, was killed in the incident. His friend Je'an Francois du Preez sustained serious injuries.
  • Du Preez is fighting for his life in hospital.

The Porsche driver who allegedly hit two cyclists in Lanseria, Gauteng, was released on a warning after a brief appearance in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Monday morning.

André Piehl, a Famous Brands executive, and his friend Je'an Francois du Preez were knocked down while cycling in Lanseria two weeks ago. Piehl, a champion triathlete, was killed in the incident while Du Preez was fighting for his life in a Johannesburg hospital.

The accused Kabelo Nyatlo, 30, who was dressed in all black, was charged with culpable homicide, negligent driving, failure to render assistance and drunken driving.

Senior prosecutor Yusuf Baba asked that the matter be postponed to 18 May for further investigation.

The court heard that Nyatlo had no passport and would inform the senior prosecutor and the investigation officer if he needed to travel to a different province.

Nyatlo appeared in court after Harrington Johnson Wands Attorneys, the legal team of the two cyclists, reached an agreement with the defence and prosecutors.

