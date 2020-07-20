1h ago

Port Elizabeth cops launch hunt for suspects after shooting in shack leaves two dead

Sesona Ngqakamba
Two men have been found killed in their shack in Port Elizabeth.
  • According to the police the two men who died were in their shack before being attacked.
  • Their bodies of the two men were discovered by a neighbour.
  • The motive behind the killings is unknown. 

Police in Port Elizabeth are hunting two suspects allegedly involved in a double murder in Missionvale on Sunday.

According to SAPS spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, Bradley Wittings and Nathan Koerts, aged 29 and 23, were in their shack when their door was kicked open and gunshots fired at them. 

The two were later found dead in the shack by a neighbour.

Naidu said Wittings was shot in the chest and Koerts in the head. 

The motive behind the killings was also unknown and a case of murder was being investigated. 

"Anyone who can assist police in their investigation is asked to contact Detective Warrant Officer Errol Kleinhans at SAPS Algoa Park on 083 243 4567 or their nearest police or Crime Stop 08600 10111. All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous".

